1528 – Grain Market…Possibly Rain Coming

Grain Market Update

Crop Disease Considerations

Break in the Weather Pattern

00:01:05 – Grain Market Update: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with a grain market update. He reviews what he expects from soon to be released USDA reports.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

USDA – NASS

00:12:05 – Crop Disease Considerations: K-State row crop plant pathology specialist Rodrigo Onofre continues the show with information about diseases that crop producers could be seeing in their fields. We are also joined by USDA’s Rod Bain and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as he discusses combatting food insecurity.

00:23:05 – Break in the Weather Pattern: Concluding today’s show is K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond, with this week’s weather outlook. He says during next week we can expect a change in the weather pattern.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

