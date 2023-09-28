Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/25/2023

Marysville City Council met Monday and discussed options for an interim city administrator with Austin St. John leaving the post in October. A part time candidate would work perhaps three days per week and would be assured same salary and benefits as the current administrator, in addition to covering mileage and lodging. One prospect was mentioned, and councilmember Jeff Keating offered an alternative in using previous city administrator Rick Shain. Mayor Jason Barnes indicated that he would not be in favor of nominating Shain. Consensus was to reach out to the League of Municipalities to advertise short term for candidates and see who may be available. An interim would likely serve a three-to-six-month term until a full-time prospect is hired.

Approval was given for the police department to pursue a state grant, funded through federal ARPA funds for $62,000 with the city contributing 10% toward updating vehicle radios. Another federal grant in the works through the senate would fund $173,000 for a drug analyzer at $40,000 which would be one of three in the state and would be available for northeast Kansas. It would also fund updated vehicle cameras, and the UTV purchase recently approved.

Millings on Jayhawk Road were discussed, and council consensus was to see how they hold up this winter before considering additional millings. It was mentioned that a portable milling machine could be helpful in providing patching for alleys and such.

Public concern with seeding of the ballfields at Dargatz Park was discussed. Austin St. John said that decision was made at a city council workshop and would result in less workload in maintenance for park staff. Councilman Todd Frye was not at the workshop, and expressed concern that such a decision was made without Parks and Rec Committee consideration, and no open discussion at regular council meetings. After considerable back and forth, no change was made to the recent seeding which was done. The ball fields will still be available for practice and play.