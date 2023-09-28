Kansas Jayhawks Wide Receiver Luke Grimm

The Jayhawker Podcast

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien talk to Kansas Football star Luke Grimm.  We’ll talk about the 4-0 start and preview their big showdown in Austin with the 5th ranked Texas Longhorns.

 

