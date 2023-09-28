Help Wanted: Marysville & Seneca Ready Mix Concrete Seeks Cement Truck Drivers

Marysville and Seneca Ready Mix are currently hiring cement Truck Drivers with a Class A or B CDL. While experience is preferred, they welcome enthusiastic candidates who are willing to learn.

Full-time positions with a guaranteed 44 hours a week and a comprehensive benefits package including paid health insurance, vacation and sick leave.

Interested candidates can pick up an application at either location.

Please visit them during business hours for more information and to submit your application. Join Marysville and Seneca Ready Mix in delivering quality concrete to Marshall, Nemaha and surrounding counties.

Marysville Ready-Mix

1194 Pony Express Highway

Marysville, KS 66508

Seneca Ready-Mix

1201 Baltimore Street

Seneca, KS 66538