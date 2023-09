https://chtbl.com/track/5899E/podtrac.com/pts/redirect.mp3/traffic.omny.fm/d/clips/e73c998e-6e60-432f-8610-ae210140c5b1/5578c9d1-d9f6-4392-8fb1-aeac01366e12/bc980979-fb6c-4393-984e-b08a0160219a/audio.mp3 The voice of the Kansas City Chiefs Mitch Holthus, senior team reporter Matt McMullen and running back Jerick McKinnon preview the team’s Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Listen to Week four’s Defending The Kingdom presented by Ticketmaster.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.