1527 – Weather in Space…Ready to Plant Garlic

Space Weather, Part 1

Space Weather, Part 2

Planting Garlic

00:01:05 – Space Weather, Part 1: K-State precision agriculture economist, Terry Griffin, and principal scientist at the Aerospace Corporation, Dr. Rebecca Bishop, start today’s show discussing how space weather could impact agriculture.

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – Space Weather, Part 2: Terry and Rebecca keep the show going by continuing their conversation about space and resources where people can keep up to date about what is happening.

NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center

AgManager.info – SEESAW Paper

Aerospace Corporation

00:23:05 – Planting Garlic: We round out today’s show with a reminder that it’s almost time to plant garlic. K-State horticulturist Ward Upham explains the process for planting garlic this fall so it’s ready for harvesting in early to mid-June.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.