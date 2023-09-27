Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 5 – 9/27/2023

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|9-0
|19-3
|Valley Heights
|7-2
|19-8
|Frankfort
|6-2
|14-8
|Doniphan West
|6-2
|14-8
|Centralia
|5-3
|15-7
|Washington County
|5-4
|13-13
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-4
|12-8
|Axtell
|3-5
|6-14
|Linn
|1-7
|3-15
|Onaga
|1-7
|3-15
|Troy
|1-7
|4-12
|Blue Valley
|0-8
|3-17
Scores from September 26, 2023
Onaga def Troy 18-25 25-18 25-9
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-19 25-14
**Doniphan West def Troy 25-13 25-14
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-15 25-12
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-20 26-24
Frankfort def Axtell 27-25 25-21
**Hanover def Linn #1 25-16 25-11
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-20 25-22
Clifton-Clyde def Linn 25-20 25-23
**Hanover def Linn #2 25-19 25-21
Centralia def Blue Valley 25-13 25-9
Washington County def Centralia 25-16 25-23
**Washington County def Blue Valley 25-12 25-9
**denotes non-league match
Thursday, September 21
Troy def Riverside 25-19 18-25 25-17
Troy def SJC 25-20 25-13
Saturday, September 23
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley def Flint Hills Christian 25-8 25-14
Blue Valley def Peabody-Burns 25-11 25-10
Bennington def Blue Valley 25-9 25-11
Clifton-Clyde def Republic County 25-19 25-15
Clifton-Clyde def St. Xavier 25-5 25-3
Clifton-Clyde def Wakefield 25-8 25-14
Semi-Finals
Clifton-Cyde def Blue Valley 25-15 25-16
Consolation
Republic County def Blue Valley 25-23 25-21
Finals
Bennington def Clifton-Clyde 28-26 25-22 25-19
Axtell Invitational Tournament
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-12 25-19
Valley Heights def Diller-Odell 26-24 25-18
Valley Heights def Linn 25-15 25-16
Valley Heights def FC-Sacred Heart 25-21 25-16
Valley Heights def Pawnee City 25-15 25-14
Valley Heights def Axtell 25-6 25-14
FC-Sacred Heart def Frankfort 27-25 25-27 25-23
FC-Sacred Heart def Axtell 25-15 25-16
FC-Sacred Heart def Linn 25-23 25-22
Frankfort def Axtell 25-15 25-18
Frankfort def Pawnee City 25-22 25-11
Frankfort def Linn 25-19 17-25 25-17
Diller-Odell def Frankfort 25-17 25-16
Axtell def Linn 25-22 22-25 25-23
Axtell def Pawnee City 23-25 25-20 25-20
Linn def Diller-Odell 25-21 25-21
Pawnee City def Linn 25-22 26-24
Results
Valley Heights 1st
Falls City Sacred Heart 2nd
Frankfort 3rd
Diller-Odell 4th
Axtell 5th
Linn 6th
Pawnee City 7th
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, October 3
at Onaga – Axtell, Blue Valley, Troy
at Hanover – Centralia, Frankfort
at Doniphan West – Linn, Washington County
at Clifton-Clyde – Valley Heights
Saturday, September 30
Onaga Invitational
Frankfort, Onaga, Blue Valley
Valley Falls Invitational
Axtell, Centralia
Rock Hills Invitational
Linn
Concordia Invitational
Hanover