Riley County Police Arrest Attempted Robbery Suspect

Detailed police work and a successful tracking from K9 Monster resulted in a Manhattan man’s arrest overnight for attempting to rob a food delivery driver for the second time.

The Riley County Police Department Communications Center received a call on September 26, around 9:51 p.m. from a 21-year-old male victim who stated he was tackled by an unknown suspect while attempting to deliver food in the 1000 block of Quivira Circle. Officers immediately arrived in the area and began canvassing the scene.

Officers diligently remained on the scene when the suspect returned hours later. The suspect fled from officers but was successfully apprehended in the 1800 block of Hunting Avenue without incident after a successful track by K9 Monster.

- Advertisement -

Landen Bearce, 21, of Manhattan, was arrested on probable cause offenses of attempted robbery x2 and interference with law enforcement officers.

On Monday, officers filed a report for attempted robbery in the 1800 block of Hunting Avenue when a 21-year-old male victim reported an unknown suspect tried to forcefully take items from him while delivering food.

Bearce was issued a total bond of $50,000 and was confined at the time of this report.