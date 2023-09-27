KDNS NewsKNDY News

Fort Riley's Fall Apple Day Festival set for September 30

By Derek Nester

Fort Riley’s Fall Apple Day Festival returns this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival, which is free and open to the public, is the largest annual event at Fort Riley and serves as the military installation’s open house.

Community members can get an up-close look at military helicopters, tanks, and other vehicles, watch demonstrations by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, military working dogs, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers, and the 1st Infantry Division combatives team, and enjoy musical performances, kid-friendly activities, and apple pie sales. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Visitors can park at Riley’s Community Center, 446 Seitz Ave., just off Huebner Road. Signs will direct visitors to the nearby festival grounds at Artillery Parade Field. Attractions and demonstrations will be located throughout Historic Main Post, including Artillery Parade Field, Tuttle Park, Sturgis Field, and Cavalry Parade Field. No pets or outside alcohol are allowed at the festival.

Fort Riley’s Survivor Outreach Services will be honoring the fallen with a song and balloon release in front of the main stage at 10 a.m.

Traffic is reduced to one lane on Henry Drive, near Marshall Army Airfield, due to work on the Kansas River bridge. Drivers can expect delays and may want to consider alternate routes.

Visitors to Fort Riley who do not have a DOD ID card can stop by the Visitor Control Center (Exit 301 off I-70) to get a pass or apply online at https://home.army.mil/riley on the “Accessing Fort Riley” link. The visitor’s center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

A full schedule and map of Fall Apple Day is available on the Fort Riley MWR website, https://riley.armymwr.com.

