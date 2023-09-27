Five Saturday Home Games Highlight 2023-24 K-State Big 12 Schedule

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will open the new-look Big 12 with a home game against conference newcomer UCF on Saturday, Jan. 6, as the league office announced the dates for its conference-only schedule on Tuesday morning (Sept. 26).

K-State will continue to play an 18-game Big 12 schedule with nine games at home and on the road as the league embarks on its new 14-team format in 2023-24 with the additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston.

The 9-game conference home schedule will include visits from NCAA Tournament teams Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and West Virginia as well as BYU, UCF, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The Wildcats will make trips to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The UCF game will be one of five Saturday home conference games at Bramlage Coliseum in 2024, which includes visits by Oklahoma State (Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., CT), TCU (Feb. 17 at 11 a.m., CT), BYU (Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., CT) and Iowa State (March 9 at 1:30 p.m., CT).

ESPN’s Big Monday will make a return to Bramlage Coliseum for the first time since 2018 for the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown with Kansas at 8 p.m., CT on Feb. 5. It will mark the 10th time that the Monday primetime game will air the historic rivalry from Manhattan. The final road conference game will be a weekday trip to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m., CT.

The Sunflower Showdown will be one of three Monday contests for K-State, which includes the matchup at Texas at 8 p.m., CT on Feb. 19 and the home game with West Virginia at 6 p.m., CT on Feb. 26.

In addition to the opener with UCF, the Wildcats will play their first conference game at Houston on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m., CT before the first of two matchups with BYU on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m., CT. Following the home game with BYU on Saturday, Feb. 24, the team will play at Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m., CT.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still available by calling (800) 221.CATS (2287) and/or online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets. Pricing for single-game tickets will be announced shortly. Ahearn Fund members will have the first opportunity to purchase single-game tickets starting Monday, Oct. 16. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The expanded Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will run Tuesday-Saturday, March 12-16 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City and will coincide with the women’s championship, which runs Thursday-Tuesday, March 7-12, also at T-Mobile.

News and Notes about the 2023-24 Big 12 Schedule

K-State will open and end Big 12 play at home for the first time since 2018-19… The Wildcats open the league schedule against UCF on Saturday, Jan. 6 and end against Iowa State on Saturday, March 9.

The Big 12 opener will be just the second-ever meeting with UCF and first since 2007.

Five of the 9 Big 12 home games will be played on a Saturday… The other 4 games will be weeknights, including a pair of Big Monday broadcasts (Kansas on Feb. 5)

The Wildcats will face back-to-back road games on 3 occasions (Jan. 9 and 13, Jan. 24 and 27 and March 2 and 5), while they will play back-to-back home games twice (Jan. 16 and 20 and Feb. 24 and 26).

K-State will play 5 games against the 4 new Big 12 members (BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston), including a home-and-home series with BYU… Following the opener with the UCF, the Wildcats will face Houston for the first time since 1974 on Saturday, Jan. 27 in Houston and travel to Cincinnati on Saturday, March 2… The first of 2 meetings with BYU will be in Provo on Saturday, Feb. 10 followed by the first-ever match in Manhattan on Saturday, Feb. 24.

K-State will play 3 times on ESPN’s Big Monday, starting with the annual Dillons Sunflower Showdown at home on Feb. 5… The Wildcats will also appear on the signature Monday game for the road game at Texas on Feb. 19 and the home game with West Virginia on Feb. 26.

Overall, the team will have 11 linear ESPN Big 12 broadcasts (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) in 2024, including the primetime ESPN games with Kansas and Texas… The Houston game on Jan. 27 will be on ESPN or ESPN2… In contrast, there will be 7 streaming games on Big 12 Now.

K-State will have a bye week between its road game at BYU on Saturday, Feb. 10 and its home game against TCU on Saturday, Feb. 17… It will be the first conference bye since 2013-14.

The Wildcats will host Iowa State on Senior Day on Saturday, March 9.

More changes are on the horizon for the Big 12, as the conference will welcome Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah for the 2024-25 season and become a 16-team league.

The Wildcats At A Glance

Senior Nae’Qwan Tomlin , who declared for the NBA Draft before opting to return for his senior season, headlines six returners, including three starters, for K-State in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward from Harlem, N.Y., was third in scoring (10.4 ppg.) and double-digit scoring games (21) behind All-Americans Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson and second in rebounding (5.9 rpg.) to Johnson, while he led the way in blocks (1.0 bpg.) and dunks (43).

Tomlin will be joined by fellow regular starters – senior David N’Guessan and junior Cam Carter – along with sophomores Jerrell Colbert and Dorian Finister and redshirt freshman Taj Manning as returners.

Carter, along with Tomlin, was among four players to start all 36 games a year ago, as he ranked fourth on the team in 3-point field goals (35), assists (1.4 apg.) and steals (0.9 spg.) and fifth in scoring (6.5 ppg.), field goals made (86) and minutes (26.3 mpg.). N’Guessan started 11 of the first 12 games before an injury sidelined him for 6 games at the start of Big 12 play. He returned to play the last 16 games, including 7 starts, highlighted by an 11-point performance in the win over Michigan State. He led the team in field goal percentage (70.6) while averaging 6.4 points to go along with 3.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

The Wildcats will also welcome graduate transfers Tylor Perry (North Texas) and Ques Glover (Samford) and junior Arthur Kaluma (Creighton) as well as a consesnus top-30 freshman recruiting class of Dai Dai Ames , R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich .

2023-24 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time TV Wednesday Nov. 1 Emporia State (Exh.) 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Nov. 6 vs. USC 9 p.m. TNT Friday Nov. 10 Bellarmine 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Nov. 13 South Dakota State 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Friday Nov. 17 vs. Providence 5 p.m. CBSSN Sunday Nov. 19 vs. Miami/Georgia TBD CBSSN Wednesday Nov. 22 Central Arkansas 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday Nov. 28 Oral Roberts 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Dec. 2 North Alabama 1 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday Dec. 5 Villanova 6 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday Dec. 9 @LSU TBD TBD Sunday Dec. 17 Nebraska 2 p.m. Big 12 Now Thursday Dec. 21 Wichita State [Kansas City] 7:30 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday Jan. 2 Chicago State 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Jan. 6 UCF* TBD ESPN2/U Tuesday Jan. 9 @West Virginia* 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Jan. 13 @Texas Tech* 3 p.m. ESPN2 Tuesday Jan. 16 Baylor* 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Jan. 20 Oklahoma State* 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Wednesday Jan. 24 @Iowa State* 8 p.m. ESPN2/U Saturday Jan. 27 @Houston* 11 a.m. ESPN/2 Tuesday Jan. 30 Oklahoma* 7 p.m. Big 12 Now Saturday Feb. 3 @Oklahoma State* 1 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Feb. 5 Kansas* 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday Feb. 10 @BYU* 9 p.m. ESPN2/U Saturday Feb. 17 TCU* 11 a.m. ESPN/2/U Monday Feb. 19 @Texas* 8 p.m. ESPN Saturday Feb. 24 BYU* 1 p.m. Big 12 Now Monday Feb. 26 West Virginia* 6 p.m. ESPNU Saturday March 2 @Cincinnati* 6 p.m. Big 12 Now Tuesday March 5 @Kansas* 8 p.m. ESPN/2 Saturday March 9 Iowa State* 1:30 p.m. ESPNU