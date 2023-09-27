1526 – Hunting Agreements…Vaccinating Cows

Hunting Use Agreements

Grain Sorghum and Soybeans Drying Down

Vaccinating Cows Around Breeding

00:01:05 – Hunting Use Agreements: Beginning the show is K-State law professor Roger McEowen as he discusses elements that should be included in hunting use agreements. Having them in writing helps to get the landlord and hunter operator on the same page.

Hunting Use Agreements and Recreational Entrants – Legal Issues

Washburnlaw.edu/waltr

00:12:05 – Grain Sorghum and Soybeans Drying Down: K-State farm systems specialist, Ignacio Ciampitti, continues today’s show by reviewing how producers can check their soybeans and grain sorghum as it is getting close to the end of their season.

Grain Sorghum Yield Potential: Understanding the Main Yield Components

Grain Sorghum Yield Potential: An On-farm Calculation

Soybean Seed Filling and Dry Down Rate Before Harvest

00:23:05 – Vaccinating Cows Around Breeding: Rounding out the show today is the Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts. K-State’s Brad White, Bob Larson and A.J. Tarpoff talk about different times that producers could vaccinate their cows around breeding.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

