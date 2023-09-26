KSHSAA Releases 2023-24 Regular Classifications (Non Football)

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Monday released updated classifications for the 2023-2024 school year.
The 2023-24 KSHSAA senior high membership is 351 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet School is an unclassified member school.
School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2022-23) classification is shown in parenthesis.]
|Class
|Number of Schools
|Range
|Schools Changing Class
|6A
|36
|2440-1375
|Maize (5A)
|5A
|36
|1334-751
|Kansas City- JC Harmon (6A)
|4A
|36
|699-323
|Concordia (3A)
Scott Community (3A)
|3A
|64
|322-173
|Iola (4A)
Leon-Bluestem (2A) St. Marys (2A) Topeka-Hayden (4A)
|2A
|64
|171-108
|Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (3A) Eureka (3A)
Lincoln (1A) Oxford (1A)
Wichita-Classical School (1A)
|1A
|115
|108-5
|Allen-Northern Heights (2A) Atwood-Rawlins County (2A) Elkhart (2A)
Weskan (NEW)
NON-FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATIONS
6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2440-1375
|Wichita-East
|2440
|Wichita-Southeast
|2252
|Derby
|2177
|Wichita-North
|2160
|Dodge City
|2152
|Olathe North
|2031
|Manhattan
|1988
|Garden City
|1985
|Olathe Northwest
|1954
|Kansas City-Wyandotte
|1884
|Topeka-Washburn Rural
|1880
|Olathe South
|1845
|Olathe East
|1815
|Lawrence-Free State
|1794
|Gardner Edgerton
|1768
|Wichita-South
|1754
|Junction City
|1729
|Wichita-Haysville Campus
|1720
|Wichita-Heights
|1657
|Shawnee Mission East
|1655
|Overland Park-Blue Valley West
|1643
|Olathe West
|1590
|Shawnee Mission South
|1590
|Shawnee Mission West
|1590
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|1589
|Topeka
|1568
|Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest
|1501
|Lawrence
|1492
|Shawnee Mission North
|1481
|Wichita-Northwest
|1480
|Wichita-West
|1466
|Overland Park-Blue Valley North
|1457
|Overland Park-Blue Valley
|1445
|Liberal
|1407
|Maize
|1387
|Shawnee-Mill Valley
|1375
5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1334-751
|Emporia
|1334
|Kansas City-JC Harmon
|1322
|Leavenworth
|1291
|Hutchinson
|1288
|Kansas City-Washington
|1227
|Kansas City-Turner
|1167
|Topeka-Seaman
|1156
|Wichita-Bishop Carroll
|1149
|Maize South
|1127
|Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
|1114
|Topeka West
|1059
|Salina-South
|1053
|Valley Center
|1047
|Spring Hill
|1037
|Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest
|1018
|Newton
|1017
|Pittsburg
|1012
|Hays
|996
|Andover
|993
|Goddard-Eisenhower
|988
|De Soto
|987
|Great Bend
|960
|Goddard
|949
|Lenexa-St. James Academy
|947
|Topeka-Highland Park
|940
|Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas
|918
|Salina-Central
|915
|Basehor-Linwood
|907
|Lansing
|890
|Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|885
|Kansas City-Sumner Academy
|861
|Kansas City-Piper
|830
|Kansas City-FL Schlagle
|828
|Arkansas City
|827
|Andover Central
|805
|Bonner Springs
|751
4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 699-323
|McPherson
|699
|Ottawa
|685
|Buhler
|677
|Winfield
|661
|Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege
|656
|Tonganoxie
|655
|Augusta
|626
|Towanda-Circle
|607
|Paola
|594
|Chanute
|570
|Fort Scott
|568
|Independence
|563
|Mulvane
|563
|Eudora
|559
|Louisburg
|556
|Wamego
|514
|El Dorado
|513
|Altamont-Labette County
|509
|Coffeyville-Field Kindley
|508
|Rose Hill
|505
|Wellington
|474
|Abilene
|467
|Ulysses
|446
|Atchison
|435
|Baldwin
|419
|Parsons
|419
|St. George-Rock Creek
|389
|Andale
|388
|Chapman
|365
|Clearwater
|360
|Clay Center Community
|342
|Pratt
|334
|Holton
|326
|Hugoton
|326
|Concordia
|323
|Scott Community
|323
3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 322-173
|Iola
|322
|Topeka-Hayden
|320
|Holcomb
|311
|Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
|310
|Garnett-Anderson County
|294
|Nickerson
|293
|Columbus
|291
|Kansas City-Bishop Ward
|291
|Frontenac
|288
|Osawatomie
|286
|Goodland
|277
|Colby
|274
|Girard
|273
|Perry-Lecompton
|271
|Wichita-Trinity Academy
|266
|Hiawatha
|260
|Hesston
|259
|Wichita Collegiate
|259
|Meriden-Jefferson West
|256
|Burlington
|255
|Baxter Springs
|253
|Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
|251
|LaCygne-Prairie View
|250
|Marysville
|249
|Wellsville
|247
|Halstead
|240
|Cheney
|236
|Anthony/Harper-Chaparral
|235
|Silver Lake
|233
|Hoyt-Royal Valley
|229
|Beloit
|228
|Council Grove
|228
|Larned
|228
|Neodesha
|228
|Seneca-Nemaha Central
|226
|Galena
|225
|Sabetha
|219
|Caney Valley
|218
|Riverton
|218
|Osage City
|217
|Hoisington
|215
|Russell
|215
|Lyons
|213
|Riley County
|211
|Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
|210
|Haven
|208
|Ellsworth
|205
|Minneapolis
|202
|Lakin
|198
|Pomona-West Franklin
|194
|Cimarron
|191
|Kingman
|191
|Cherryvale
|189
|Norton Community
|188
|Humboldt
|185
|Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy
|184
|St. Marys
|183
|Phillipsburg
|182
|Rossville
|180
|Fredonia
|178
|Effingham-Atchison Co Community
|177
|Kismet-Southwestern Heights
|176
|Douglass
|175
|Leon-Bluestem
|173
2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 171-108
|Richmond-Central Heights
|171
|Belle Plaine
|170
|Easton-Pleasant Ridge
|170
|Eureka
|168
|Wathena-Riverside
|168
|Garden Plain
|167
|Hillsboro
|167
|Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
|166
|Oskaloosa
|163
|Whitewater-Remington
|162
|Horton
|160
|Medicine Lodge
|160
|Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy
|160
|Cherokee-Southeast
|154
|Erie
|154
|Ellinwood
|152
|Sedgwick
|151
|Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy
|149
|Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian
|148
|Moundridge
|147
|Sterling
|147
|Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
|146
|Eskridge-Mission Valley
|145
|Belleville-Republic County
|144
|Holton-Jackson Heights
|142
|Marion
|141
|Syracuse
|141
|Bennington
|140
|Conway Springs
|140
|Herington
|138
|Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
|135
|Winchester-Jefferson County North
|135
|Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian
|134
|Inman
|133
|Hoxie
|132
|Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School
|128
|Arma-Northeast
|127
|McLouth
|127
|Smith Center
|127
|Valley Falls
|127
|Brookville-Ell-Saline
|126
|Elbing-Berean Academy
|126
|Johnson-Stanton County
|125
|Lyndon
|125
|Salina-Sacred Heart
|124
|Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
|123
|Oakley
|123
|Sublette
|123
|Alma-Wabaunsee
|122
|Uniontown
|122
|Hill City
|120
|Leoti-Wichita County
|120
|Plainville
|119
|WaKeeney-Trego Community
|119
|Howard-West Elk
|116
|Sedan
|113
|Ellis
|112
|Pleasanton
|112
|Cottonwood Falls-Chase County
|111
|Lincoln
|111
|Meade
|111
|Wichita-The Independent
|111
|Oxford
|109
|Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita
|108
1A
Member Schools: 115
Range: 108-5
|Highland-Doniphan West
|108
|Solomon
|107
|Elkhart
|106
|Oswego
|106
|Atwood-Rawlins County
|104
|Clyde-Clifton Clyde
|104
|Sylvan-Lucas Unified
|104
|Udall
|104
|Washington County
|104
|Yates Center
|104
|Allen-Northern Heights
|103
|La Crosse
|102
|Canton-Galva
|101
|Olpe
|101
|Spearville
|99
|Dexter
|98
|Rosalia-Flinthills
|96
|Montezuma-South Gray
|95
|Pratt-Skyline
|94
|Goessel
|93
|Wichita-Central Christian Academy
|93
|Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy
|92
|Oberlin-Decatur Community
|92
|Onaga
|92
|St. Francis
|92
|Troy
|92
|Quinter
|91
|Greensburg-Kiowa County
|89
|Kinsley
|88
|Claflin-Central Plains
|87
|Burden-Central
|86
|Ness City
|86
|Burlingame
|85
|Mankato-Rock Hills
|85
|Coldwater-South Central
|84
|St. John-Hudson
|84
|Frankfort
|83
|Centralia
|82
|Downs-Lakeside
|80
|Pretty Prairie
|80
|Little River
|79
|Norwich
|78
|Stockton
|78
|Colony-Crest
|77
|Macksville
|77
|Osborne
|76
|Ashland
|75
|Wakefield
|75
|Langdon-Fairfield
|73
|Minneola
|73
|Jetmore-Hodgeman County
|72
|Moran-Marmaton Valley
|71
|Randolph-Blue Valley
|71
|Satanta
|71
|Tribune-Greeley County
|71
|Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley
|69
|Bucklin
|68
|Ingalls
|68
|Lost Springs-Centre
|68
|McPherson-Elyria Christian
|67
|St. Paul
|67
|Dighton
|66
|Victoria
|66
|Deerfield
|65
|South Haven
|65
|Madison
|64
|Kensington-Thunder Ridge
|63
|Sharon Springs-Wallace County
|62
|Caldwell
|61
|Kiowa-South Barber
|60
|Lebo
|60
|Stafford
|60
|Linn
|58
|Cunningham
|56
|Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell
|56
|Burrton
|55
|Hanover
|55
|Peabody-Burns
|53
|Hutchinson-Central Christian
|52
|Beloit-St. John’s
|51
|Hartford
|50
|Scandia-Pike Valley
|48
|Axtell
|47
|Otis-Bison
|47
|Waverly
|47
|Moscow
|46
|Rexford-Golden Plains
|46
|White City
|46
|Tescott
|45
|Bird City-Cheylin
|44
|Almena-Northern Valley
|43
|Buffalo-Altoona Midway
|43
|Chetopa
|42
|Cedar Vale
|40
|Leroy-Southern Coffey County
|39
|Argonia
|38
|Rozel-Pawnee Heights
|38
|Attica
|37
|Chase
|32
|Weskan
|32
|Ransom-Western Plains
|31
|Hamilton
|30
|Logan
|29
|Brewster
|28
|Hope
|27
|Junction City-St. Xavier
|26
|Rolla
|25
|Longton-Elk Valley
|23
|Natoma
|23
|Winona-Triplains
|23
|Miltonvale
|22
|Palco
|20
|Glasco
|15
|Tipton Catholic
|14
|Healy
|5