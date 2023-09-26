High School Sports

KSHSAA Releases 2023-24 Regular Classifications (Non Football)

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Monday released updated classifications for the 2023-2024 school year.

The 2023-24 KSHSAA senior high membership is 351 schools. Wichita-Northeast Magnet School is an unclassified member school.

School classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2022-23) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class
6A 36 2440-1375 Maize (5A)
5A 36 1334-751 Kansas City- JC Harmon (6A)
4A 36 699-323 Concordia (3A)

Scott Community (3A)
3A 64 322-173 Iola (4A)

Leon-Bluestem (2A) St. Marys (2A) Topeka-Hayden (4A)
2A 64 171-108 Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (3A) Eureka (3A)

Lincoln (1A) Oxford (1A)

Wichita-Classical School (1A)
1A 115 108-5 Allen-Northern Heights (2A) Atwood-Rawlins County (2A) Elkhart (2A)

Weskan (NEW)

 

NON-FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATIONS

6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2440-1375

Wichita-East 2440
Wichita-Southeast 2252
Derby 2177
Wichita-North 2160
Dodge City 2152
Olathe North 2031
Manhattan 1988
Garden City 1985
Olathe Northwest 1954
Kansas City-Wyandotte 1884
Topeka-Washburn Rural 1880
Olathe South 1845
Olathe East 1815
Lawrence-Free State 1794
Gardner Edgerton 1768
Wichita-South 1754
Junction City 1729
Wichita-Haysville Campus 1720
Wichita-Heights 1657
Shawnee Mission East 1655
Overland Park-Blue Valley West 1643
Olathe West 1590
Shawnee Mission South 1590
Shawnee Mission West 1590
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1589
Topeka 1568
Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest 1501
Lawrence 1492
Shawnee Mission North 1481
Wichita-Northwest 1480
Wichita-West 1466
Overland Park-Blue Valley North 1457
Overland Park-Blue Valley 1445
Liberal 1407
Maize 1387
Shawnee-Mill Valley 1375

 

5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1334-751

Emporia 1334
Kansas City-JC Harmon 1322
Leavenworth 1291
Hutchinson 1288
Kansas City-Washington 1227
Kansas City-Turner 1167
Topeka-Seaman 1156
Wichita-Bishop Carroll 1149
Maize South 1127
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 1114
Topeka West 1059
Salina-South 1053
Valley Center 1047
Spring Hill 1037
Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest 1018
Newton 1017
Pittsburg 1012
Hays 996
Andover 993
Goddard-Eisenhower 988
De Soto 987
Great Bend 960
Goddard 949
Lenexa-St. James Academy 947
Topeka-Highland Park 940
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 918
Salina-Central 915
Basehor-Linwood 907
Lansing 890
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 885
Kansas City-Sumner Academy 861
Kansas City-Piper 830
Kansas City-FL Schlagle 828
Arkansas City 827
Andover Central 805
Bonner Springs 751

 

4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 699-323

McPherson 699
Ottawa 685
Buhler 677
Winfield 661
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 656
Tonganoxie 655
Augusta 626
Towanda-Circle 607
Paola 594
Chanute 570
Fort Scott 568
Independence 563
Mulvane 563
Eudora 559
Louisburg 556
Wamego 514
El Dorado 513
Altamont-Labette County 509
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 508
Rose Hill 505
Wellington 474
Abilene 467
Ulysses 446
Atchison 435
Baldwin 419
Parsons 419
St. George-Rock Creek 389
Andale 388
Chapman 365
Clearwater 360
Clay Center Community 342
Pratt 334
Holton 326
Hugoton 326
Concordia 323
Scott Community 323

 

3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 322-173

Iola 322
Topeka-Hayden 320
Holcomb 311
Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail 310
Garnett-Anderson County 294
Nickerson 293
Columbus 291
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 291
Frontenac 288
Osawatomie 286
Goodland 277
Colby 274
Girard 273
Perry-Lecompton 271
Wichita-Trinity Academy 266
Hiawatha 260
Hesston 259
Wichita Collegiate 259
Meriden-Jefferson West 256
Burlington 255
Baxter Springs 253
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 251
LaCygne-Prairie View 250
Marysville 249
Wellsville 247
Halstead 240
Cheney 236
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 235
Silver Lake 233
Hoyt-Royal Valley 229
Beloit 228
Council Grove 228
Larned 228
Neodesha 228
Seneca-Nemaha Central 226
Galena 225
Sabetha 219
Caney Valley 218
Riverton 218
Osage City 217
Hoisington 215
Russell 215
Lyons 213
Riley County 211
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 210
Haven 208
Ellsworth 205
Minneapolis 202
Lakin 198
Pomona-West Franklin 194
Cimarron 191
Kingman 191
Cherryvale 189
Norton Community 188
Humboldt 185
Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy 184
St. Marys 183
Phillipsburg 182
Rossville 180
Fredonia 178
Effingham-Atchison Co Community 177
Kismet-Southwestern Heights 176
Douglass 175
Leon-Bluestem 173

 

2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 171-108

Richmond-Central Heights 171
Belle Plaine 170
Easton-Pleasant Ridge 170
Eureka 168
Wathena-Riverside 168
Garden Plain 167
Hillsboro 167
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 166
Oskaloosa 163
Whitewater-Remington 162
Horton 160
Medicine Lodge 160
Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy 160
Cherokee-Southeast 154
Erie 154
Ellinwood 152
Sedgwick 151
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy 149
Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 148
Moundridge 147
Sterling 147
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 146
Eskridge-Mission Valley 145
Belleville-Republic County 144
Holton-Jackson Heights 142
Marion 141
Syracuse 141
Bennington 140
Conway Springs 140
Herington 138
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan 135
Winchester-Jefferson County North 135
Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian 134
Inman 133
Hoxie 132
Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School 128
Arma-Northeast 127
McLouth 127
Smith Center 127
Valley Falls 127
Brookville-Ell-Saline 126
Elbing-Berean Academy 126
Johnson-Stanton County 125
Lyndon 125
Salina-Sacred Heart 124
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 123
Oakley 123
Sublette 123
Alma-Wabaunsee 122
Uniontown 122
Hill City 120
Leoti-Wichita County 120
Plainville 119
WaKeeney-Trego Community 119
Howard-West Elk 116
Sedan 113
Ellis 112
Pleasanton 112
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 111
Lincoln 111
Meade 111
Wichita-The Independent 111
Oxford 109
Wichita-Classical School Of Wichita 108

 

1A
Member Schools: 115
Range: 108-5

Highland-Doniphan West 108
Solomon 107
Elkhart 106
Oswego 106
Atwood-Rawlins County 104
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 104
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 104
Udall 104
Washington County 104
Yates Center 104
Allen-Northern Heights 103
La Crosse 102
Canton-Galva 101
Olpe 101
Spearville 99
Dexter 98
Rosalia-Flinthills 96
Montezuma-South Gray 95
Pratt-Skyline 94
Goessel 93
Wichita-Central Christian Academy 93
Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy 92
Oberlin-Decatur Community 92
Onaga 92
St. Francis 92
Troy 92
Quinter 91
Greensburg-Kiowa County 89
Kinsley 88
Claflin-Central Plains 87
Burden-Central 86
Ness City 86
Burlingame 85
Mankato-Rock Hills 85
Coldwater-South Central 84
St. John-Hudson 84
Frankfort 83
Centralia 82
Downs-Lakeside 80
Pretty Prairie 80
Little River 79
Norwich 78
Stockton 78
Colony-Crest 77
Macksville 77
Osborne 76
Ashland 75
Wakefield 75
Langdon-Fairfield 73
Minneola 73
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 72
Moran-Marmaton Valley 71
Randolph-Blue Valley 71
Satanta 71
Tribune-Greeley County 71
Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 69
Bucklin 68
Ingalls 68
Lost Springs-Centre 68
McPherson-Elyria Christian 67
St. Paul 67
Dighton 66
Victoria 66
Deerfield 65
South Haven 65
Madison 64
Kensington-Thunder Ridge 63
Sharon Springs-Wallace County 62
Caldwell 61
Kiowa-South Barber 60
Lebo 60
Stafford 60
Linn 58
Cunningham 56
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 56
Burrton 55
Hanover 55
Peabody-Burns 53
Hutchinson-Central Christian 52
Beloit-St. John’s 51
Hartford 50
Scandia-Pike Valley 48
Axtell 47
Otis-Bison 47
Waverly 47
Moscow 46
Rexford-Golden Plains 46
White City 46
Tescott 45
Bird City-Cheylin 44
Almena-Northern Valley 43
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 43
Chetopa 42
Cedar Vale 40
Leroy-Southern Coffey County 39
Argonia 38
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 38
Attica 37
Chase 32
Weskan 32
Ransom-Western Plains 31
Hamilton 30
Logan 29
Brewster 28
Hope 27
Junction City-St. Xavier 26
Rolla 25
Longton-Elk Valley 23
Natoma 23
Winona-Triplains 23
Miltonvale 22
Palco 20
Glasco 15
Tipton Catholic 14
Healy 5

 

