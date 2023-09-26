High School Sports

KSHSAA Released 2024-2025 High School Football Classifications

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Monday released new classifications for the 2024 and 2025 high school football seasons.

2024-2025 FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATION CHANGES

 Football classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2022-2023) classification is shown in parenthesis.]

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class
6A 32 1919-1103 Maize (5A) Wichita-West (5A)
5A 32 1080-703 Basehor-Linwood (4A)

Lenexa-St. James Academy (4A) OP-Blue Valley (6A)

OP-Blue Valley North (6A) OP-St. Thomas Aquinas (4A)
4A 32 682-331 Kansas City-Sumner Academy (5A) Lansing (5A)

Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5A)
3A 40 317-179 Anthony-Harper-Chaparral (2A) Neodesha (2A)
2A 40 179-127 Belle Plaine (1A) Galena (3A)

Hoyt-Royal Valley (3A) Leon-Bluestem (1A) Oskaloosa (1A)

Richmond-Central Heights (1A) St. Marys (1A)
1A 46 127-65 Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (2A) Bennington (8-Player)

Easton-Pleasant Ridge (2A)

Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian (2A) Herington (8-Player)

Highland-Doniphan West (8-Player)

 

Class Number of Schools Range Schools Changing Class
1A 46 127-65 Horton (2A)
      Shawnee-Marantha Academy (8-Player)
      Rossville (2A)
      Moundridge (8-Player)
      South Sumner (Caldwell/South Haven)
      (8-Player) Topeka-Cair Paravel (8-Player)
 

8-Player Div. I

  

48

  

100-64

  

Allen-Northern Heights (1A)
      Arma-Northeast (1A)
      Canton-Galva (DII)
      Claflin-Central Plains (DII)
      Coldwater-South Central (DII)
      Downs-Lakeside (DII)
      Ellis (1A)
      Kinsley (DII)
      St. Francis (DII)
      Sylvan-Lucas Unified (DII)
 

8-Player Div. II

  

39

  

64-34

  

Ashland (6-Player)
      Attica/Argonia (DI)
      Burlingame (DI)
      Deerfield (6-Player)
      Lost Springs-Centre (6-Player)
      Macksville (DI)
      Osborne (DI)
      Pretty Prairie (DI)
      Tribune-Greeley County (6-Player)
      Waverly (6-Player)
6-Player 22 55-20 Kiowa-South Barber (8-Player)
      Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley (8-Player)
      Otis-Bison (8-Player)

Weskan (NEW)

 

6A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1919-1103

Wichita-East 1919
Wichita-Southeast 1785
Derby 1686
Wichita-North 1671
Dodge City 1645
Kansas City-Wyandotte 1611
Garden City 1566
Manhattan 1556
Olathe North 1530
Olathe Northwest 1463
Topeka-Washburn Rural 1436
Wichita-South 1401
Olathe East 1388
Lawrence-Free State 1385
Olathe South 1385
Junction City 1377
Gardner Edgerton 1353
Wichita-Heights 1301
Shawnee Mission East 1299
Haysville Campus 1298
Topeka 1246
OP-Blue Valley West 1239
Shawnee Mission West 1194
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1193
Shawnee Mission South 1190
Olathe West 1179
Wichita-West 1172
OP-Blue Valley Northwest 1149
Wichita-Northwest 1124
Lawrence 1118
Shawnee Mission North 1112
Maize 1103

 

5A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1080-703

OP-Blue Valley North 1080
Liberal 1075
OP-Blue Valley 1074
Shawnee-Mill Valley 1045
Emporia 1036
Leavenworth 996
Kansas City-JC Harmon 978
Hutchinson 952
Kansas City-Turner 943
Kansas City-Washington 921
Topeka-Seaman 882
Wichita-Bishop Carroll 877
Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights 857
Maize South 833
Topeka West 819
Valley Center 814
Salina-South 809
Spring Hill 809
Hays 789
Pittsburg 785
OP-Blue Valley Southwest 767
Newton 753
Andover 752
Goddard 744
Goddard-Eisenhower 743
DeSoto 740
Lenexa-St. James Academy 739
Great Bend 728
Topeka-Highland Park 725
Basehor-Linwood 715
OP-St. Thomas Aquinas 704
Salina-Central 703

 

4A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 682-331

Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 682
Kansas City-Sumner Academy 675
Lansing 659
Arkansas City 644
Kansas City-FL Schlagle 625
Andover Central 615
Kansas City-Piper 592
Bonner Springs 584
McPherson 545
Buhler 527
Ottawa 501
Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege 500
Tonganoxie 494
Winfield 486
Augusta 481
Towanda-Circle 468
Paola 448
Fort Scott 440
Independence 431
Louisburg 427
Chanute 421
Mulvane 420
El Dorado 411
Eudora 409
Rose Hill 406
Wamego 403
Altamont-Labette County 389
Coffeyville-Field Kindley 386
Wellington 365
Ulysses 350
Abilene 346
Atchison 331

 

3A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 317-179

Baldwin 317
St. George-Rock Creek 315
Parsons 312
Andale 290
Clearwater 281
Perry-Lecompton/Bishop Seabury 270
Chapman 269
Pratt 261
Clay Center Community 255
Iola 253
Holton 250
Concordia 248
Topeka-Hayden 247
Hugoton 246
Scott Community 243
Holcomb 235
Osawatomie 234
Columbus 228
Nickerson 225
Colby 225
Garnett-Anderson County 224
Santa Fe Trail 222
Frontenac 221
Kansas City-Bishop Ward 217
Goodland 217
Girard 208
Hesston 204
Meriden-Jefferson West 199
Wichita-Trinity Academy 197
Wichita-Collegiate 197
Hiawatha 196
Wellsville 196
Baxter Springs 195
LaCygne-Prairie View 194
Marysville 192
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley 187
Burlington 187
Neodesha 184
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral 184
Cheney 179

 

2A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 179-127

Halstead 179
Council Grove 178
Silver Lake 177
Larned 176
Caney Valley 176
Seneca-Nemaha Central 174
Riley County 173
Beloit 172
Russell 171
Galena 171
Hoyt-Royal Valley 170
Osage City 166
Lyons 164
Riverton 163
Hoisington 162
Haven 161
Sabetha 160
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 159
Minneapolis 158
Fredonia/Elk Valley 158
Ellsworth 155
Lakin 153
Kingman 151
Humboldt 148
St. Marys 148
Cherryvale 146
Norton Community 146
Douglass 142
Kismet-Southwestern Heights 140
Phillipsburg 140
Pomona-West Franklin 139
Richmond-Central Heights 137
Belle Plaine 137
Leon-Bluestem 136
Effingham-Atchison Co Community. 134
Oskaloosa 133
Cimarron 132
Hillsboro 130
Eureka 128
Garden Plain 127

 

1A
Member Schools: 46
Range: 127-65

Mound City-Jayhawk Linn 127
Rossville 126
Wathena-Riverside 126
Moundridge 122
Erie 121
Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic 121
Easton-Pleasant Ridge 120
Horton 120
Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy 120
Sedgwick 119
Whitewater-Remington 119
Cherokee-Southeast 118
Marion 117
Jackson Heights 117
Medicine Lodge 116
Eskridge-Mission Valley 114
Sterling 114
Herington 114
Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 113
Ellinwood 113
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy. 112
Belleville-Republic County 111
Syracuse 110
Bennington 110
Plainville/Natoma 109
Conway Springs 105
Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan 105
Caldwell/South Haven (South Sumner) 105
Inman 104
Johnson-Stanton County 103
Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School 101
Blue Rapids-Valley Heights 100
Oakley 98
Smith Center 94
Winchester-Jefferson Co. North 93
Valley Falls 93
Uniontown 92
McLouth 91
Wabaunsee 89
Pleasanton 89
Highland-Doniphan West 88
Salina-Sacred Heart 84
Olpe 76
Troy 70
Centralia 68
Onaga 65

 

8-Player Division I
Member Schools: 48
Range: 100-64

Cedar Vale/Dexter 100
Hoxie 100
Leoti-Wichita County 99
Wakeeney-Trego Community 98
Brookville-Ell Saline 95
Lyndon 94
Arma-Northeast 91
Sedan 89
Meade 88
Howard-West Elk 87
Sublette 87
Hill City 87
Wichita-The Independent 86
Ellis 86
Lincoln 86
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County 85
Oswego 84
Oxford 82
Udall 82
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 81
Elkhart 81
Washington County 78
Atwood-Rawlins County 78
Yates Center 78
Solomon 78
Spearville 77
Claflin-Central Plains 77
Pratt-Skyline 76
Madison/Hamilton 76
Canton-Galva 75
St. Francis 75
Allen-Northern Heights 74
Clyde-Clifton Clyde 73
Greensburg-Kiowa County 72
Oberlin-Decatur Community 72
Rosalia-Flinthills 70
La Crosse 69
Montezuma-South Gray 69
Goessel 69
Quinter 68
Mankato-Rock Hills 67
Ness City 67
Coldwater-South Central 67
Downs-Lakeside 67
Kinsley 66
Stockton 65
Burden-Central 64
Little River 64

 

8-Player Division II
Member Schools: 39
Range: 64-34

Burlingame 64
St. John-Hudson 64
Wakefield 61
Norwich 61
Frankfort 60
Ashland 60
Macksville 59
Colony-Crest 58
Moran-Marmaton Valley 58
Langdon-Fairfield 58
Osborne 58
Tribune-Greeley County 58
Rural Vista (White City/Hope) 57
Deerfield 57
Pretty Prairie 57
Randolph-Blue Valley 55
Attica/Argonia 54
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton Catholic 54
Jetmore-Hodgeman County 53
Minneola 52
Satanta 51
Dighton 51
Victoria 50
Linn 49
St. Paul 47
Lebo 47
Bucklin 46
Kensington-Thunder Ridge 46
Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell 46
Hartford 42
Stafford 42
Sharon Springs-Wallace County 42
Lost Springs-Centre 40
Hanover 39
Hutchinson-Central Christian 39
Axtell 38
Waverly 36
Scandia-Pike Valley 35
Logan/Palco 34

 

6-Player
Member Schools: 22
Range: 55-22

Melvern-Marias Des Cygnes Valley 55
Ingalls 51
Kiowa-South Barber 46
Cunningham 44
Peabody-Burns 43
Burrton 40
Rexford-Golden Plains 36
Tescott 35
Otis-Bison 34
Winona-Triplains/Brewster 34
Bird City-Cheylin 33
Buffalo-Altoona Midway 32
Moscow 32
Chetopa 30
Ransom-Western Plains/Healy 30
Almena-Northern Valley 28
Rozel-Pawnee Heights 28
LeRoy-Southern Coffey County 28
Chase 25
Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco) 25
Rolla 20
Weskan 20

 

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

