KSHSAA Released 2024-2025 High School Football Classifications

The Kansas State High School Activities Association on Monday released new classifications for the 2024 and 2025 high school football seasons.
2024-2025 FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATION CHANGES
Football classification changes with enrollment ranges are as follows: [Last year’s (2022-2023) classification is shown in parenthesis.]
|Class
|Number of Schools
|Range
|Schools Changing Class
|6A
|32
|1919-1103
|Maize (5A) Wichita-West (5A)
|5A
|32
|1080-703
|Basehor-Linwood (4A)
- Advertisement -
Lenexa-St. James Academy (4A) OP-Blue Valley (6A)
OP-Blue Valley North (6A) OP-St. Thomas Aquinas (4A)
|4A
|32
|682-331
|Kansas City-Sumner Academy (5A) Lansing (5A)
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel (5A)
|3A
|40
|317-179
|Anthony-Harper-Chaparral (2A) Neodesha (2A)
|2A
|40
|179-127
|Belle Plaine (1A) Galena (3A)
Hoyt-Royal Valley (3A) Leon-Bluestem (1A) Oskaloosa (1A)
Richmond-Central Heights (1A) St. Marys (1A)
|1A
|46
|127-65
|Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (2A) Bennington (8-Player)
Easton-Pleasant Ridge (2A)
Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian (2A) Herington (8-Player)
Highland-Doniphan West (8-Player)
|Class
|Number of Schools
|Range
|Schools Changing Class
|1A
|46
|127-65
|Horton (2A)
|Shawnee-Marantha Academy (8-Player)
|Rossville (2A)
|Moundridge (8-Player)
|South Sumner (Caldwell/South Haven)
|(8-Player) Topeka-Cair Paravel (8-Player)
|
8-Player Div. I
|
48
|
100-64
|
Allen-Northern Heights (1A)
|Arma-Northeast (1A)
|Canton-Galva (DII)
|Claflin-Central Plains (DII)
|Coldwater-South Central (DII)
|Downs-Lakeside (DII)
|Ellis (1A)
|Kinsley (DII)
|St. Francis (DII)
|Sylvan-Lucas Unified (DII)
|
8-Player Div. II
|
39
|
64-34
|
Ashland (6-Player)
|Attica/Argonia (DI)
|Burlingame (DI)
|Deerfield (6-Player)
|Lost Springs-Centre (6-Player)
|Macksville (DI)
|Osborne (DI)
|Pretty Prairie (DI)
|Tribune-Greeley County (6-Player)
|Waverly (6-Player)
|6-Player
|22
|55-20
|Kiowa-South Barber (8-Player)
|Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley (8-Player)
|Otis-Bison (8-Player)
Weskan (NEW)
6A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1919-1103
|Wichita-East
|1919
|Wichita-Southeast
|1785
|Derby
|1686
|Wichita-North
|1671
|Dodge City
|1645
|Kansas City-Wyandotte
|1611
|Garden City
|1566
|Manhattan
|1556
|Olathe North
|1530
|Olathe Northwest
|1463
|Topeka-Washburn Rural
|1436
|Wichita-South
|1401
|Olathe East
|1388
|Lawrence-Free State
|1385
|Olathe South
|1385
|Junction City
|1377
|Gardner Edgerton
|1353
|Wichita-Heights
|1301
|Shawnee Mission East
|1299
|Haysville Campus
|1298
|Topeka
|1246
|OP-Blue Valley West
|1239
|Shawnee Mission West
|1194
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|1193
|Shawnee Mission South
|1190
|Olathe West
|1179
|Wichita-West
|1172
|OP-Blue Valley Northwest
|1149
|Wichita-Northwest
|1124
|Lawrence
|1118
|Shawnee Mission North
|1112
|Maize
|1103
5A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 1080-703
|OP-Blue Valley North
|1080
|Liberal
|1075
|OP-Blue Valley
|1074
|Shawnee-Mill Valley
|1045
|Emporia
|1036
|Leavenworth
|996
|Kansas City-JC Harmon
|978
|Hutchinson
|952
|Kansas City-Turner
|943
|Kansas City-Washington
|921
|Topeka-Seaman
|882
|Wichita-Bishop Carroll
|877
|Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights
|857
|Maize South
|833
|Topeka West
|819
|Valley Center
|814
|Salina-South
|809
|Spring Hill
|809
|Hays
|789
|Pittsburg
|785
|OP-Blue Valley Southwest
|767
|Newton
|753
|Andover
|752
|Goddard
|744
|Goddard-Eisenhower
|743
|DeSoto
|740
|Lenexa-St. James Academy
|739
|Great Bend
|728
|Topeka-Highland Park
|725
|Basehor-Linwood
|715
|OP-St. Thomas Aquinas
|704
|Salina-Central
|703
4A
Member Schools: 32
Range: 682-331
|Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|682
|Kansas City-Sumner Academy
|675
|Lansing
|659
|Arkansas City
|644
|Kansas City-FL Schlagle
|625
|Andover Central
|615
|Kansas City-Piper
|592
|Bonner Springs
|584
|McPherson
|545
|Buhler
|527
|Ottawa
|501
|Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege
|500
|Tonganoxie
|494
|Winfield
|486
|Augusta
|481
|Towanda-Circle
|468
|Paola
|448
|Fort Scott
|440
|Independence
|431
|Louisburg
|427
|Chanute
|421
|Mulvane
|420
|El Dorado
|411
|Eudora
|409
|Rose Hill
|406
|Wamego
|403
|Altamont-Labette County
|389
|Coffeyville-Field Kindley
|386
|Wellington
|365
|Ulysses
|350
|Abilene
|346
|Atchison
|331
3A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 317-179
|Baldwin
|317
|St. George-Rock Creek
|315
|Parsons
|312
|Andale
|290
|Clearwater
|281
|Perry-Lecompton/Bishop Seabury
|270
|Chapman
|269
|Pratt
|261
|Clay Center Community
|255
|Iola
|253
|Holton
|250
|Concordia
|248
|Topeka-Hayden
|247
|Hugoton
|246
|Scott Community
|243
|Holcomb
|235
|Osawatomie
|234
|Columbus
|228
|Nickerson
|225
|Colby
|225
|Garnett-Anderson County
|224
|Santa Fe Trail
|222
|Frontenac
|221
|Kansas City-Bishop Ward
|217
|Goodland
|217
|Girard
|208
|Hesston
|204
|Meriden-Jefferson West
|199
|Wichita-Trinity Academy
|197
|Wichita-Collegiate
|197
|Hiawatha
|196
|Wellsville
|196
|Baxter Springs
|195
|LaCygne-Prairie View
|194
|Marysville
|192
|Lindsborg-Smoky Valley
|187
|Burlington
|187
|Neodesha
|184
|Anthony/Harper-Chaparral
|184
|Cheney
|179
2A
Member Schools: 40
Range: 179-127
|Halstead
|179
|Council Grove
|178
|Silver Lake
|177
|Larned
|176
|Caney Valley
|176
|Seneca-Nemaha Central
|174
|Riley County
|173
|Beloit
|172
|Russell
|171
|Galena
|171
|Hoyt-Royal Valley
|170
|Osage City
|166
|Lyons
|164
|Riverton
|163
|Hoisington
|162
|Haven
|161
|Sabetha
|160
|Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
|159
|Minneapolis
|158
|Fredonia/Elk Valley
|158
|Ellsworth
|155
|Lakin
|153
|Kingman
|151
|Humboldt
|148
|St. Marys
|148
|Cherryvale
|146
|Norton Community
|146
|Douglass
|142
|Kismet-Southwestern Heights
|140
|Phillipsburg
|140
|Pomona-West Franklin
|139
|Richmond-Central Heights
|137
|Belle Plaine
|137
|Leon-Bluestem
|136
|Effingham-Atchison Co Community.
|134
|Oskaloosa
|133
|Cimarron
|132
|Hillsboro
|130
|Eureka
|128
|Garden Plain
|127
1A
Member Schools: 46
Range: 127-65
|Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
|127
|Rossville
|126
|Wathena-Riverside
|126
|Moundridge
|122
|Erie
|121
|Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic
|121
|Easton-Pleasant Ridge
|120
|Horton
|120
|Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy
|120
|Sedgwick
|119
|Whitewater-Remington
|119
|Cherokee-Southeast
|118
|Marion
|117
|Jackson Heights
|117
|Medicine Lodge
|116
|Eskridge-Mission Valley
|114
|Sterling
|114
|Herington
|114
|Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian
|113
|Ellinwood
|113
|Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy.
|112
|Belleville-Republic County
|111
|Syracuse
|110
|Bennington
|110
|Plainville/Natoma
|109
|Conway Springs
|105
|Pittsburg-St. Marys Colgan
|105
|Caldwell/South Haven (South Sumner)
|105
|Inman
|104
|Johnson-Stanton County
|103
|Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School
|101
|Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
|100
|Oakley
|98
|Smith Center
|94
|Winchester-Jefferson Co. North
|93
|Valley Falls
|93
|Uniontown
|92
|McLouth
|91
|Wabaunsee
|89
|Pleasanton
|89
|Highland-Doniphan West
|88
|Salina-Sacred Heart
|84
|Olpe
|76
|Troy
|70
|Centralia
|68
|Onaga
|65
8-Player Division I
Member Schools: 48
Range: 100-64
|Cedar Vale/Dexter
|100
|Hoxie
|100
|Leoti-Wichita County
|99
|Wakeeney-Trego Community
|98
|Brookville-Ell Saline
|95
|Lyndon
|94
|Arma-Northeast
|91
|Sedan
|89
|Meade
|88
|Howard-West Elk
|87
|Sublette
|87
|Hill City
|87
|Wichita-The Independent
|86
|Ellis
|86
|Lincoln
|86
|Cottonwood Falls-Chase County
|85
|Oswego
|84
|Oxford
|82
|Udall
|82
|Sylvan-Lucas Unified
|81
|Elkhart
|81
|Washington County
|78
|Atwood-Rawlins County
|78
|Yates Center
|78
|Solomon
|78
|Spearville
|77
|Claflin-Central Plains
|77
|Pratt-Skyline
|76
|Madison/Hamilton
|76
|Canton-Galva
|75
|St. Francis
|75
|Allen-Northern Heights
|74
|Clyde-Clifton Clyde
|73
|Greensburg-Kiowa County
|72
|Oberlin-Decatur Community
|72
|Rosalia-Flinthills
|70
|La Crosse
|69
|Montezuma-South Gray
|69
|Goessel
|69
|Quinter
|68
|Mankato-Rock Hills
|67
|Ness City
|67
|Coldwater-South Central
|67
|Downs-Lakeside
|67
|Kinsley
|66
|Stockton
|65
|Burden-Central
|64
|Little River
|64
8-Player Division II
Member Schools: 39
Range: 64-34
|Burlingame
|64
|St. John-Hudson
|64
|Wakefield
|61
|Norwich
|61
|Frankfort
|60
|Ashland
|60
|Macksville
|59
|Colony-Crest
|58
|Moran-Marmaton Valley
|58
|Langdon-Fairfield
|58
|Osborne
|58
|Tribune-Greeley County
|58
|Rural Vista (White City/Hope)
|57
|Deerfield
|57
|Pretty Prairie
|57
|Randolph-Blue Valley
|55
|Attica/Argonia
|54
|Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton Catholic
|54
|Jetmore-Hodgeman County
|53
|Minneola
|52
|Satanta
|51
|Dighton
|51
|Victoria
|50
|Linn
|49
|St. Paul
|47
|Lebo
|47
|Bucklin
|46
|Kensington-Thunder Ridge
|46
|Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell
|46
|Hartford
|42
|Stafford
|42
|Sharon Springs-Wallace County
|42
|Lost Springs-Centre
|40
|Hanover
|39
|Hutchinson-Central Christian
|39
|Axtell
|38
|Waverly
|36
|Scandia-Pike Valley
|35
|Logan/Palco
|34
6-Player
Member Schools: 22
Range: 55-22
|Melvern-Marias Des Cygnes Valley
|55
|Ingalls
|51
|Kiowa-South Barber
|46
|Cunningham
|44
|Peabody-Burns
|43
|Burrton
|40
|Rexford-Golden Plains
|36
|Tescott
|35
|Otis-Bison
|34
|Winona-Triplains/Brewster
|34
|Bird City-Cheylin
|33
|Buffalo-Altoona Midway
|32
|Moscow
|32
|Chetopa
|30
|Ransom-Western Plains/Healy
|30
|Almena-Northern Valley
|28
|Rozel-Pawnee Heights
|28
|LeRoy-Southern Coffey County
|28
|Chase
|25
|Southern Cloud (Miltonvale/Glasco)
|25
|Rolla
|20
|Weskan
|20