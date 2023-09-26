Kansas News

Homicide Investigation In Labette County

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Labette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Parsons Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Labette County.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, shortly after 2:30 p.m., a male subject placed a 911 call after discovering a body in a field. The woman’s body was located ½ mile west of the intersection of 20000 Rd. and Ness Rd. in rural Labette County.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance to assist with the investigation. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene. Investigators found evidence that the woman has been murdered.

The deceased woman has been identified as 28-year-old Kylie Caldwell, of Parsons. Caldwell was last seen early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this case, or who has knowledge of Caldwell’s whereabouts over the weekend, is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further can be released at this time.

