1525 – Harvesting Corn…Nutrition for Milk

Corn Harvest

Current Crop Pests

Nutrition’s Impact on Milk Production

00:01:05 – Corn Harvest: K-State farm systems specialist, Ignacio Ciampitti, begins today’s show with how the corn growing season went and is influencing this year’s harvest.

00:12:05 – Current Crop Pests: Jeff Whitworth, K-State crop entomologist, continues the show by discussing current crop pests in Kansas that he has been receiving questions about. He reviews chinch bugs, aphids, armyworms and grasshoppers.

00:23:05 – Nutrition’s Impact on Milk Production: Completing the show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he reminds producers that nutrition impacts milk production, so producers should check with their local nutritionist when making feed decisions.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.