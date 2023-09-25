Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs – 9/18-9/24

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for September 18 – September 24, 2023
- Advertisement -
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Unstoppable by Sia
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Calmdown by Rema & Selena Gomez
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Mine by Kelly Clarkson
- Can’t Have Mine by Dylan Scott
- Creek Will Rise by Conner Smith
- Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch
- Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
- Girl In Mine by Parmalee
- Mind On You by George Birge
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Save Me The Trouble by Dan & Shay
- All I Need Is You by Chris Janson
- God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
- Advertisement -
You must be logged in to post a comment.