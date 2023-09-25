Top 10

Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs – 9/18-9/24

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.

Report for September 18 – September 24, 2023

  1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  2. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  3. Unstoppable by Sia
  4. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
  5. Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
  6. Calmdown by Rema & Selena Gomez
  7. Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
  8. Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
  9. I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
  10. Mine by Kelly Clarkson

  1. Can’t Have Mine by Dylan Scott
  2. Creek Will Rise by Conner Smith
  3. Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch
  4. Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
  5. Girl In Mine by Parmalee
  6. Mind On You by George Birge
  7. Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
  8. Save Me The Trouble by Dan & Shay
  9. All I Need Is You by Chris Janson
  10. God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
