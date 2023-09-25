KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 Broadcast Schedule 9/26 – 10/1

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z-96.3
Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Tuesday, September 26th
5 p.m. Beloit at SE of Saline Volleyball
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
Friday, September 29th
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
6:30 p.m. Beloit at Phillipsburg Football
Z96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
6:30 p.m. St.Johns/Tipton at Osborne Football
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
10:05 p.m. LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com
Saturday, September 30th
2 p.m. #24 KU at #3 Texas
Z-96.3 The Lake
TBA: Beloit at Concordia Volleyball Tourney
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com
Sunday, October 1st
6 p.m. Chiefs at Jets
Z96.3 The Lake