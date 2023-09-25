1524 – Cattle Market…Improving Ponds

Steady Cattle Market

Net Farm Income Projections

Riparian Buffers

00:01:05 – Steady Cattle Market: Starting the show today is Oklahoma State University livestock economist, Derrell Peel, with a cattle market update. He discusses the Cattle on Feed report as well as factors that are affecting slaughter cow values.

derrell.peel@okstate.edu

September 18 – Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

September 11 – Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

Link to Cow-Calf Corner Newsletter

00:12:05 – Net Farm Income Projections: K-State Extension farm management specialist Gregg Ibendahl continues the show by discussing his net farm income projections for 2023 and 2024.

Revised Net Farm Income Projections for 2023 and 2024

00:23:05 – Riparian Buffers: Joe Gerken, K-State fisheries and aquatics Extension specialist, rounds out today’s show. He explains how riparian buffers can be beneficial for ponds and agriculture.

K-State Beef Stocker Field Day: September 28

Kansas Forest Service Seed to Saw Open House: September 30

