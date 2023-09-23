KNDY News

Fatality Accident Friday Reported Near Axtell

A three vehicle fatality accident, with injuries was reported Friday afternoon in Marshall County. Traffic was closed for several hours at the Axtell intersection on U.S. Highway 36 as a result.

The fatality, Denise Torrey, age 63 of Axtell was attempting a turn north onto K-110 from highway 36 and was struck by a semi driven by a Shawnee Mission, Kansas man, John Kiser, age 46.

Also colliding was a vehicle driven by 39 year old Timothy Winkler, and a passenger, 59 year old Margaret Winkler both of Sabetha who both suffered severe injuries and were transported to a Lincoln and Topeka hospital respectively.

The truck driver was not reportedly injured, and an unidentified juvenile was present in the Torrey vehicle but no information was released on that individual.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
