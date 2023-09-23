Fatality Accident Friday Reported Near Axtell

A three vehicle fatality accident, with injuries was reported Friday afternoon in Marshall County. Traffic was closed for several hours at the Axtell intersection on U.S. Highway 36 as a result.

The fatality, Denise Torrey, age 63 of Axtell was attempting a turn north onto K-110 from highway 36 and was struck by a semi driven by a Shawnee Mission, Kansas man, John Kiser, age 46.

Also colliding was a vehicle driven by 39 year old Timothy Winkler, and a passenger, 59 year old Margaret Winkler both of Sabetha who both suffered severe injuries and were transported to a Lincoln and Topeka hospital respectively.

- Advertisement -

The truck driver was not reportedly injured, and an unidentified juvenile was present in the Torrey vehicle but no information was released on that individual.