Resurfacing to begin Monday in Jewell and Republic counties

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing U.S. 36 in Jewell County and K-199 in Republic County.

Work on U.S. 36 will begin at the east city limits of Mankato and continue east about 8.9 miles to 4.6 miles east of the U.S. 36/K-14 North junction in Jewell County. Work on K-199 will begin at the north city limits of Courtland and continue north about .8 mile to the K-199/U.S. 36 junction in Republic County.

Flaggers and a pilot car will be used to direct one lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Drivers should be prepared for a delay of up to 15 minutes.

Hall Brothers Inc. of Marysville is the prime contractor for the two projects totaling $3.2 million. They have scheduled work for both projects to be completed in late November, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.