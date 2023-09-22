Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – Week 3 – 9/20/2023

September 20, 2023, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2023 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 18. Classifications for this week’s rankings are based on enrollments from the 2022-23 school year.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 16-0 (1)
2. Olathe Northwest 11-4 (3)
3. Blue Valley West 9-3 (2)
4. Mill Valley 10-3 (5)
5. Olathe West 16-4 (6)
6. Blue Valley Northwest 8-5 (4)
7. Blue Valley 7-4 (NR)
8. Derby 8-5 (9)
9. Wichita Northwest 8-6 (8)
10. Washburn Rural 4-4 (10)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 10-1 (1)
2. St. James Academy 12-2 (2)
3. Maize South 8-0 (3)
4. Andover Central 15-1 (5)
5. Lansing 8-3 (8)
6. Topeka-Seaman 12-2 (4)
7. Spring Hill 11-3 (6)
8. Blue Valley Southwest 10-4 (7)
9. Emporia 15-1 (9)
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 17-3 (NR)
Class 4A
1. Bishop Miege 4-7 (1)
2. Baldwin 11-3 (3)
3. Clearwater 15-1 (7)
4. Circle 9-2 (2)
5. Rock Creek 12-3 (4)
6. Tonganoxie 10-2 (8)
7. Andale 9-6 (5)
8. McPherson 9-2 (6)
9. Eudora 8-3 (10)
10. Louisburg 8-5 (NR)
Class 3A
1. Heritage Christian 13-2 (1)
2. Beloit 19-2 (2)
3. Nemaha Central 16-2 (4)
4. Silver Lake 13-4 (3)
5. Halstead 18-1 (5)
6. Cheney 11-2 (6)
7. Rossville 11-1 (7)
8. Smoky Valley 14-6 (8)
9. Hoisington 13-4 (NR)
10. Southeast of Saline 8-3 (NR)
Class 2A
1. Hillsboro 13-3 (1)
2. Sedgwick 19-0 (2)
3. Smith Center 10-1 (3)
4. Inman 14-2 (4)
5. Ellinwood 11-3 (5)
6. Hoxie 15-2 (10)
7. Valley Heights 11-5 (7)
8. Pleasant Ridge 13-5 (6)
9. Bennington 15-4 (NR)
10. St. Marys 7-4 (NR)
Class 1A – Division 1
1. Little River 12-0 (1)
2. South Gray 13-0 (3)
3. Flinthills 18-0 (2)
4. Spearville 8-4 (4)
5. Centralia 12-6 (5)
6. Sylvan-Lucas 14-3 (7)
7. Macksville 14-3 (8)
8. St. John-Hudson 10-3 (NR)
9. Goessel 10-4 (10)
10. Wichita-Central Christian Academy 9-5 (6)
Class 1A – Division 2
1. Lebo 14-2 (1)
2. Hanover 11-3 (5)
3. Greeley County 17-3 (2)
4. Wheatland-Grinnell 13-3 (7)
5. Attica 9-1 (3)
6. Argonia 14-3 (9)
7. Ingalls 11-2 (4)
8. South Central 11-4 (8)
9. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 10-2 (6)
10. Northern Valley 10-5 (10)