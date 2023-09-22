1523 – Grain Market…Weather Update

Drought Continues to Impact the Grain Market

Keeping Cattle Records

Another Season of Severe Weather

00:01:05 – Drought Continues to Impact the Grain Market: K-State grain economist Dan O’Brien begins today’s show with his update on the grain market. He says hard red winter wheat basis has weakened sharply in Western Kansas and many states are continuing to experience drought.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

00:12:05 – Keeping Cattle Records: Continuing the show is Jason Warner, K-State cow-calf Extension specialist, as he discusses how keeping records on cattle operations can help understand more about cows’ reproduction and break-even analysis.

00:23:05 – Another Season of Severe Weather: Chip Redmond, K-State meteorologist, concludes this week’s show with a weather update. He says we are entering our second season of potential severe weather.

Mesonet

Weather.gov

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

