Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 4 – 9/20/2023

By Derek Nester
Team League Overall
Hanover 8-0 17-3
Frankfort 5-1 10-4
Valley Heights 5-2 11-8
Centralia 4-2 14-6
Clifton-Clyde 4-3 12-7
Linn 4-3 9-5
Washington County 4-4 12-12
Axtell 3-3 4-9
Doniphan West 3-4 8-8
Troy 1-6 1-10
Onaga 0-6 2-14
Blue Valley 0-7 1-12

 

Scores from September 19, 2023
**Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 27-25 25-18
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-23 25-23
**Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-17 25-14
Centralia def Troy 25-18 25-18
**Centralia def Troy 25-8 25-13
Linn def Frankfort 28-26 25-23
**Linn def Onaga 25-20 20-25 25-18
Frankfort def Onaga 26-24 25-18
Hanover def Washington County 25-14 25-20
Washington County def Valley Heights 20-25 26-24 25-21
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-21 23-25 25-20
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-18 25-14
**Doniphan West def Valley Heights 17-25 25-11 25-21
**Hanover def Valley Heights 28-26 25-12
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, September 16

Republic County Invitational
Hanover def Oakley 25-21 25-7
Hanover def Washington County 25-16 25-13
Beloit def Hanover 25-20 25-16
Beloit def Washington County 25-7 25-14
Washington County def Oakley 16-25 25-20 25-21
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Hanover 28-26 25-11 25-21
Third Place Match
Hanover def Clay Center 25-16 18-25 25-20
Consolation Bracket
Washington County def Republic Co 25-15 26-24
Fifth Place Match
Washington County def Oakley 25-13 30-28
Third Place: Hanover
Fifth Place: Washington County

Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-21 19-25 25-14
Centralia def Lafayette 25-13 25-13
Centralia def Troy 25-19 25-18
Doniphan West def Lafayette 25-23 25-10
Doniphan West def Troy 25-23 25-16
Hiawatha def Troy 25-20 25-18
Hiawatha def Centralia 26-24 25-23
Hiawatha def Doniphan West 25-19 25-21
Troy def Lafayette 25-15 25-15
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Jefferson Co North 26-24 25-16
Finals
Hiawatha def Centralia 25-23 25-16

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 26
at Blue Valley – Washington County, Centralia
at Troy – Doniphan West, Onaga
at Linn – Hanover, Clifton-Clyde
at Valley Heights – Frankfort, Axtell

Thursday, September 21

Riverside Triangular
Troy vs Pleasant Ridge
Troy vs Riverside

Saturday, September 23

Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights

Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde

