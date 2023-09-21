Twin Valley League Volleyball – Week 4 – 9/20/2023

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|8-0
|17-3
|Frankfort
|5-1
|10-4
|Valley Heights
|5-2
|11-8
|Centralia
|4-2
|14-6
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-3
|12-7
|Linn
|4-3
|9-5
|Washington County
|4-4
|12-12
|Axtell
|3-3
|4-9
|Doniphan West
|3-4
|8-8
|Troy
|1-6
|1-10
|Onaga
|0-6
|2-14
|Blue Valley
|0-7
|1-12
Scores from September 19, 2023
**Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 27-25 25-18
Axtell def Blue Valley 25-23 25-23
**Clifton-Clyde def Blue Valley 25-17 25-14
Centralia def Troy 25-18 25-18
**Centralia def Troy 25-8 25-13
Linn def Frankfort 28-26 25-23
**Linn def Onaga 25-20 20-25 25-18
Frankfort def Onaga 26-24 25-18
Hanover def Washington County 25-14 25-20
Washington County def Valley Heights 20-25 26-24 25-21
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-21 23-25 25-20
Hanover def Doniphan West 25-18 25-14
**Doniphan West def Valley Heights 17-25 25-11 25-21
**Hanover def Valley Heights 28-26 25-12
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 16
Republic County Invitational
Hanover def Oakley 25-21 25-7
Hanover def Washington County 25-16 25-13
Beloit def Hanover 25-20 25-16
Beloit def Washington County 25-7 25-14
Washington County def Oakley 16-25 25-20 25-21
Semi-Finals
Smith Center def Hanover 28-26 25-11 25-21
Third Place Match
Hanover def Clay Center 25-16 18-25 25-20
Consolation Bracket
Washington County def Republic Co 25-15 26-24
Fifth Place Match
Washington County def Oakley 25-13 30-28
Third Place: Hanover
Fifth Place: Washington County
Hiawatha Invitational
Centralia def Doniphan West 25-21 19-25 25-14
Centralia def Lafayette 25-13 25-13
Centralia def Troy 25-19 25-18
Doniphan West def Lafayette 25-23 25-10
Doniphan West def Troy 25-23 25-16
Hiawatha def Troy 25-20 25-18
Hiawatha def Centralia 26-24 25-23
Hiawatha def Doniphan West 25-19 25-21
Troy def Lafayette 25-15 25-15
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Jefferson Co North 26-24 25-16
Finals
Hiawatha def Centralia 25-23 25-16
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 26
at Blue Valley – Washington County, Centralia
at Troy – Doniphan West, Onaga
at Linn – Hanover, Clifton-Clyde
at Valley Heights – Frankfort, Axtell
Thursday, September 21
Riverside Triangular
Troy vs Pleasant Ridge
Troy vs Riverside
Saturday, September 23
Axtell Invitational
Axtell, Frankfort, Linn, Valley Heights
Wakefield Invitational
Blue Valley, Clifton-Clyde