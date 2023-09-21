KDNS NewsKNDY News

Resurfacing project to begin next week in Riley County

Derek Nester
Derek Nester

A Kansas Department of Transportation mill and overlay project is scheduled to begin on parts of U.S. 77 and U.S. 24 in Riley County on Monday, Sept. 25, weather permitting.

Approximately 12 miles of U.S. 77 will be resurfaced first, beginning at the southern K-82 junction and ending at U.S. 24 near Riley. Once complete, the contractor will start work on approximately 12 miles of U.S. 24, from the Clay County line to the U.S. 77 junction near Riley.

Work will take place during daylight hours Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed. Traffic will be reduced to one lane when crews are working and directed by a pilot car and flaggers. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect on the U.S. 24 portion of the project. No width restrictions are expected on U.S. 77.

Shilling Construction Co., of Manhattan, is the contractor on the $5.3 million project, which is expected to be complete by late November, conditions permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Derek Nester
