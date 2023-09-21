1522 – Ukraine Update…Picking Bulbs

Update on Ukraine

ASI Family and Friends Reunion

Which Bulbs to Choose

00:01:05 – Update on Ukraine: Starting the show is K-State associate in the department of agricultural economics, Antonina Broyaka, with a Ukraine update. The country is still experiencing unfavorable conditions because of Russia.

Ukraine Update on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

00:12:05 – ASI Family and Friends Reunion: Antonina keeps the show going by continuing the update on Ukraine. We are then joined by K-State’s Angie Denton and Chair of Animal Sciences and Industry Family and Friends Reunion, Mary McCurry, to preview the upcoming reunion.

Family and Friends Reunion

00:23:05 – Which Bulbs to Choose: K-State Research and Extension horticulture agent from Riley County, Gregg Eyestone, completes the show by explaining what to look for when selecting bulbs and why conducting a soil test before planting might be a good idea.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.