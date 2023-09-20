SOLD OUT: Kansas Athletics Announces Sell Out for Kansas-BYU Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time under head coach Lance Leipold, the Kansas Jayhawks will play in front of a sold-out crowd as Kansas Athletics has officially announced a sellout for Saturday’s matchup against BYU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The sellout comes after Kansas’ 3-0 start of the season, which is the second consecutive 3-0 start. Kansas’ last sellout came on October 8, 2022, when Kansas hosted ESPN’s College Gameday before taking on TCU. Additionally, Kansas’ sellout against BYU will be the earliest in a season since 2009 (vs. Duke, Sept. 19, 2009).

Kickoff between Kansas and BYU is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN.

Fans who purchased tickets for Saturday’s game are encouraged to download their mobile tickets prior to arriving to the stadium. Fans still looking to attend are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket partner of Kansas Athletics.

KU fans can still purchase individual game tickets for the Jayhawks’ remaining four home games by clicking here.

Saturday’s matchup with BYU will be the conference opener for both programs and the first-ever Big 12 Conference game for BYU, who joined the league on July 1 after competing as an FBS Independent program since 2011. It will also be the second all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and the Cougars, who previously faced off in the Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day 1992.

Following Saturday’s matchup, Kansas will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Jayhawks will then return home to host UCF on Saturday, Oct. 7.