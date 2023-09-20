Agriculture Today

1521 – FSA Programs…Selling Calves

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio
  • Natural Disaster Loan
  • National Chicken Month
  • Deciding when to Sell Calves

 

00:01:05 – Natural Disaster Loan: Kansas Farm Service Agency Farm Loan Chief, Josh Ridder, begins today’s show discussing the emergency loan program and inflation reduction act with FSA.

farmers.gov

- Advertisement -

farmers.gov/ira22006cashflow

FSA Service Centers

 

00:12:05 – National Chicken Month: Continuing the show is K-State poultry specialist, Scott Beyer, to talk about chickens as it is National Chicken month. He mentions a few key considerations for people to keep in mind when it comes to chicken care.

K-State Poultry

 

00:23:05 – Deciding when to Sell Calves: Rounding out the show is K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Dustin Pendell conversing about if cattle producers should sell at weaning or retain ownership.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

 

 

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

 

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

 

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
SOLD OUT: Kansas Athletics Announces Sell Out for Kansas-BYU Game
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Wednesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

506FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio