1521 – FSA Programs…Selling Calves

Natural Disaster Loan

National Chicken Month

Deciding when to Sell Calves

00:01:05 – Natural Disaster Loan: Kansas Farm Service Agency Farm Loan Chief, Josh Ridder, begins today’s show discussing the emergency loan program and inflation reduction act with FSA.

farmers.gov

- Advertisement -

farmers.gov/ira22006cashflow

FSA Service Centers

00:12:05 – National Chicken Month: Continuing the show is K-State poultry specialist, Scott Beyer, to talk about chickens as it is National Chicken month. He mentions a few key considerations for people to keep in mind when it comes to chicken care.

K-State Poultry

00:23:05 – Deciding when to Sell Calves: Rounding out the show is K-State Beef Cattle Institute’s Brad White, Phillip Lancaster and Dustin Pendell conversing about if cattle producers should sell at weaning or retain ownership.

BCI Cattle Chat Podcast

Bovine Science with BCI Podcast

Email BCI at bci@ksu.edu

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.