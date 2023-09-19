Kansas Head Volleyball Coach Ray Bechard

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with the winningest coach in Kansas Volleyball History, Head Coach Ray Bechard. We’ll talk about his 26 years at the helm for the Jayhawks, and his plans for the future. Then it’s on to BYU, for the 3-0 Kansas Football team, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley discuss the latest news and give you their thoughts on the games. And as Boot Camp fires up for Kansas Basketball ,you’ll hear the guy’s stories from their playing days at Kansas.

The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com By Black & Veatch, Creating the framework for tomorrow’s cities, industries and humanity’s potential. If you have a dream, come talk with us. We seek partners in innovation. www.bv.com. And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.