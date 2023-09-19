The Jayhawker Podcast

Kansas Head Volleyball Coach Ray Bechard

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, we’re talking with the winningest coach in Kansas Volleyball History, Head Coach Ray Bechard.  We’ll talk about his 26 years at the helm for the Jayhawks, and his plans for the future.  Then it’s on to BYU, for the 3-0 Kansas Football team, Wayne Simien and Greg Gurley discuss the latest news and give you their thoughts on the games.  And as Boot Camp fires up for Kansas Basketball ,you’ll hear the guy’s stories from their playing days at Kansas.

The Jayhawker is presented by the University of Kansas Health System, the official healthcare provider of KU Athletics, www.kansashealthsystem.com By Black & Veatch, Creating the framework for tomorrow’s cities, industries and humanity’s potential. If you have a dream, come talk with us. We seek partners in innovation. www.bv.com. And by the Hilton President Hotel, the only hotel in the Power and Light District. Just steps from T-Mobile Center. Over 200 rooms and suites to choose from! Call 816-221-9490, or go to www.hilton.com

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Sports Ticket 9-19-23 MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL-MAHOMES CONTRACT RESTRUCTURED-KU FOOTBALL WINNING-ROYALS
Next article
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

Latest News

Stay Connected

506FansLike
116FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio