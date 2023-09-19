1520 – West Nile Virus in Kansas…Calf Scours

West Nile Virus in Livestock

CalfDex App

Beef Calf Scours

00:01:05 – West Nile Virus in Livestock: Beginning today’s show is Kansas animal health commissioner Justin Smith with information producers should keep in mind related to the West Nile Virus and biosecurity.

KDA – West Nile Virus

- Advertisement -

agriculture.ks.gov

kswheat.com

00:12:05 – CalfDex App: K-State’s Bob Larson, Ted Schroeder and Audrey Marchek continue the show by reviewing the new CalfDex app. They worked to create a resource that is hopefully beneficial for many cattle producers.

CalfDex

News Release – CalfDex

00:23:05 – Beef Calf Scours: Completing today’s show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he discusses research from University of Minnesota Extension on the causes and prevention of beef calf scours.

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.