Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs – 9/11-9/17

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.

Report for September 11 – September 17, 2023

  1. Flowers by Miley Cyrus
  2. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
  3. Fast Car by Luke Combs
  4. Unstoppable by Sia
  5. Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
  6. Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
  7. Calmdown by Rema & Selena Gomez
  8. Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
  9. Mine by Kelly Clarkson
  10. I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha

  1. Save Me The Trouble by Dan & Shay
  2. Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch
  3. Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
  4. Can’t Have Mine by Dylan Scott
  5. Girl in Mine by Parmalee
  6. Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
  7. God Gave Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
  8. All I Need Is You by Chris Janson
  9. Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
  10. Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
