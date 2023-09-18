KDNS News

KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake Broadcast Schedule 9/18 – 9/24

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

Your Home for High School Sports is KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake

Football Locker-Room Chats
Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m.: Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center, Thunder Ridge
Thursdays at 5:15 p.m.: St.John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Tuesday, September 19th
5 p.m. Beloit at Sacred Heart Volleyball
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

Friday, September 22nd
5:40 p.m. Football Express (Preview Area Matchups)
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

6:30 p.m. Russell at Beloit Football
Z-96.3 the Lake & www.kdcountry94.com
Live Video Stream at www.nckssports.com

6:30 p.m. Osborne at Lakeside Football
KD Country 94  & www.kdcountry94.com

10:05 p.m. LOCAL High School Football Scoreboard Show
KD Country 94 & www.kdcountry94.com

Saturday, September 23rd
2 p.m. BYU at KU
Z-96.3 the Lake

Sunday, September 24th
2 p.m. Bears at Chiefs
Z-96.3 the Lake

