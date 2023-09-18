Kansas at Texas Matchup to Air Sept. 30 on ABC at 2:30 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will face Texas on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game being nationally-televised on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be played at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The game will be the first conference road game of the season for Kansas. The Jayhawks open league play this Saturday, Sept. 23, by hosting Big 12 newcomer BYU in a game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas will be making its first appearance on ABC under head coach Lance Leipold. It will also be KU’s first time playing on ABC since a 2019 home game against Oklahoma.

Kansas is 3-0 on the year after defeating Nevada 31-24 last Saturday night in Reno. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the second-consecutive season and KU has won seven consecutive games in the month of September, dating back to the start of last season.

Texas is also 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama and Wyoming, and they travel to Waco, Texas to face Baylor on Saturday night.