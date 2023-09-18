College Sports

Kansas at Texas Matchup to Air Sept. 30 on ABC at 2:30 p.m.

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will face Texas on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game being nationally-televised on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will be played at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The game will be the first conference road game of the season for Kansas. The Jayhawks open league play this Saturday, Sept. 23, by hosting Big 12 newcomer BYU in a game that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas will be making its first appearance on ABC under head coach Lance Leipold. It will also be KU’s first time playing on ABC since a 2019 home game against Oklahoma.

Kansas is 3-0 on the year after defeating Nevada 31-24 last Saturday night in Reno. The Jayhawks are 3-0 for the second-consecutive season and KU has won seven consecutive games in the month of September, dating back to the start of last season.

Texas is also 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. The Longhorns own victories over Rice, No. 3 Alabama and Wyoming, and they travel to Waco, Texas to face Baylor on Saturday night.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

