Becker Autos & Trailers Camper SuperCenter in Beloit Celebrates 15 years

It’s hard to believe, but Becker Autos & Trailers will be celebrating their 15th year in Beloit on September 16th. The store will be offering extra discounts for all past customers and will have a huge used inventory liquidation sale and sales in the RV & Sporting Goods Store. The sales will run through September 22nd and the store will be closed for camper training the last week of September (September 23rd thru Oct. 1).

“We are incredibly thankful for the past 15 years in Beloit!” said Lydia Housh, General Manager of Becker Autos & Trailers. “We couldn’t do it without the support and word of mouth referrals from our local customers. It’s been a whirlwind with several ups and downs. We just go with the flow! Just like any other retail business, we never know what cards we will be dealt so we keep a positive attitude and hope to continue to share the value of what we offer!”

Several things have changed over the last almost 40 years of business. Becker Autos was originally founded in Downs, KS by Alvin and Deb Becker. The focus was quality used vehicles at affordable prices. The Downs lot usually had 15-20 vehicles and a few random things “Big Al” would add to the collection.

Fifteen years ago, the Beloit location was added. It started as only used vehicles, but within a few years added trailers to their inventory. They began to carry Kansas brands such as Titan and Hillsboro Heavy and stock trailers, as well as Aluma, a quality aluminum utility trailer brand, and steel utility trailers such as Big Tex. After the trailers were part of the inventory, Becker Autos & Trailers added a 3rd location to the mix in Salina focusing on mainly trailer sales on Old Hwy 40.

As time went by, the complexities of managing all 3 locations became overwhelming. An offer to buy the lot in Salina was made and it was sold. Becker Autos & Trailers expanded their operation in Beloit and hosted all trailers as well as the used vehicles. The original Downs location was also eventually closed and the business incorporated into their SuperCenter location on Hwy 24 in Beloit.

In 2015, Blake and Lydia Housh, current co-owners and managers of the Beloit location, were approached by a Keystone RV Hideout sales representative. “Campers were one thing that in the beginning we didn’t plan to take on. But, after visiting with the rep and seeing the quality of the new campers at an unbelievable price point, Keystone campers became a new offering for our business. Never did we think we would have the inventory you see on our lot today or have more campers than vehicles. But we found them to be selling not only locally but nationwide with our competitive pricing and family-owned business ethics” said Housh.

Several additions have been made to the service shops as well as more office space for the growing staff. The RV & Sporting Goods store was added and includes everything you would need to go camping with your RV, as well as several other novelty items.

To show gratitude for their loyal customers, a VIP program was implemented in 2021. It applies to anyone who has purchased and still owns their vehicle, camper, or trailer from Becker’s. Becker VIP’s receive discounted and priority service plus 20% off items in the RV & Sporting Goods store at all times.

The staff at Becker Autos & Trailers have played a huge role in the success of the business. The team is stacked with camping experts that have real experience in both the sales and service side. They have a text line that they regularly monitor for any urgent situations or if it’s the customer’s preferred way of communication.

Normal business hours are 9:30-5:30 Monday thru Friday and usually the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month 9-noon, and by special appointment. You may contact Becker Autos & Trailers by call or text at 785-534-1227, visit their website BeckerAutos.com or email sales@beckerautos.com.

Becker Autos & Trailers in Beloit currently employs around 20 full-time people. From 1-2 people running the lots when it all started, the growth in manpower has multiplied.

Current employees include:

Alvin and Deb Becker – Co-Owners, Vehicle Buying, Maintenance

Blake and Lydia Housh – Co-owners and General Management

Doug DeVore (11 Yr)- Trailer and Sales Specialist

Tammy Housh (8.5 Yr) – Office Manager

Jason Tonne (7 Yr) – Lead Camper Tech

Kelly Reling (6.5 Yr) – Fixed Operations Manager, Finance and Marketing

Bobbie Shaw – (2 Yr) Asst. Office manager, Warranty and Store

Elizabeth Teselle (2.5 Yr) – RV Store Manager & Promotions

Jake Reling (4 Yr) and Caleb Anderson – Vehicle Service Technicians

Jace Walker and Jeffery Reardon – Detail Specialists

Dakota Doll (1.5 Yr) and Justin Schriner (2 Yr) – Camper Service Technicians and Pre-Delivery Specialists

Dale Housh (1.5 Yr) – Maintenance and Camper Tech

Keaton Becker – Warehouse Manager and Camper Tech

Stephen Reavis – Camper Tech and Customer Service Specialist

Elsie Feight (2.5 Yr) – Sales Specialist and Finance

Gavin Beaumont (4 Yr) and Wesley Long (1.5 Yr) – Inventory Sales Specialist & Promotion