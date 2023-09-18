1519 – Consumer Beef Reports…Vultures

Cattle Market and Consumer Price Index

K-State Landowner Conference

Vultures in Kansas

00:01:05 – Cattle Market and Consumer Price Index: Starting today’s show is Katelyn McCullock, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Center, with this week’s cattle market update. She recaps the markets as well as the consumer price index and advanced retail sales reports.

lmic.info

00:12:05 – K-State Landowner Conference: K-State’s Robin Reid and Ashlee Westerhold from the agricultural economics department keep the show going as they preview the first-ever Landowner Conference.

agmanager.info/landowner

00:23:05 – Vultures in Kansas: Wrapping up today’s show is K-State wildlife specialist Drew Ricketts. He discusses the different species of vultures and why people might be seeing them and how they can be dispersed.

University of Kentucky – Black Vulture Effigy Directions

