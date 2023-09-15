1518 – WASDE…More Rain on its Way

WASDE Report Impacts Grain Markets

Impact of Cattle Grazing

Moisture in the Forecast

00:01:05 – WASDE Report Impacts Grain Markets: Dan O’Brien, K-State grain economist, begins today’s show with how the grain market has responded to USDA’s recent WASDE report. He says with corn harvest and this report corn’s basis has weakened.

Dan O’Brien on AgManager.info

- Advertisement -

WASDE Report

00:12:05 – Impact of Cattle Grazing: Dan then continues the show and discussion about the WASDE report. K-State sustainable beef grazing systems specialist Logan Thompson joins the show by explaining how the environment has been impacted by cattle grazing.

Accounting for the Environmental Impact of Grazing Cattle

Sign-up for Beef Tips Newsletter

00:23:05 – Moisture in the Forecast: Rounding out the show is K-State meteorologist, Chip Redmond, with a weather update. He says there are chances of rain in the coming week.

Survey: A group of undergraduate students in the College of Agriculture here at K-State are collecting listener data from Agriculture Today for a class project. If you have time and are willing please feel free to take the survey at the link below.

Link to undergraduate survey on Agriculture Today

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan.