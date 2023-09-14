Wichita man arrested for distribution of fentanyl, firearms charges and other crimes

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, the McPherson Police Department, and the Wichita Police Department, arrested a Wichita man following an investigation into fentanyl distribution.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at 1608 N. Oliver St., in Wichita. As a result of the investigation and search approximately 4,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, crack cocaine and six firearms were discovered. Also located at the residence was drug distribution paraphernalia, drug use paraphernalia and approximately $5,400 in cash.

Michael Hadley, 20, of Wichita, was arrested for distribution of fentanyl, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of distribution paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Further charges may be sought for additional subjects associated with this ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.