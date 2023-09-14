1517 – Pricing Trends…Landscape Insect Pests

Grid Pricing Trends

Technology in Beef Production

Insect Pests in Home Landscape

00:01:05 – Grid Pricing Trends: K-State livestock economist Ted Schroeder and his graduate student Katy Doumit start the show discussing their recent research on trends for beef premiums and discounts.

Fed Cattle and Beef Premiums and Discounts – Trends and Implications

00:12:05 –Technology in Beef Production: Continuing the show is K-State beef specialist, Sandy Johnson, as she shares about technology in the cattle industry. There are many products that are widely used and more that are still entering the market.

Technology in Beef Production Systems

00:23:05 – Insect Pests in Home Landscape: K-State horticultural entomologist, Raymond Cloyd, concludes today’s show with an update on several insect pests, including blister beetles, fall webworm and cicada killers.

