Vehicle pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving a deputy from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI on Sept. 12, at around 3:20 p.m. to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

At around 2:40 p.m., deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office initiated a car stop on a suspected stolen pickup truck near Andover. The driver of the white truck fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

Preliminary information indicates the pursuit ended at 159th St. and Bordeulac St., near the Butler and Sedgwick county line, when the 21-year-old male driver wrecked the truck. He exited and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood. Multiple deputies pursued him on foot. The man then got into a large, white, unoccupied moving truck and attempted to drive southbound. The deputies approached the truck and a deputy deployed a taser with limited effect. He continued driving south a short distance in the direction of a deputy who fired one round, striking the subject. The shot was fired just before 3 p.m.

The truck continued forward crashing into a garage, and coming to rest on the front porch of a house. Deputies began life-saving measures. EMS responded and transported the man to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.