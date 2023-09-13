Kansas News

Vehicle pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon involving a deputy from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI on Sept. 12, at around 3:20 p.m. to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

At around 2:40 p.m., deputies from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office initiated a car stop on a suspected stolen pickup truck near Andover. The driver of the white truck fled, prompting a vehicle pursuit.

- Advertisement -

Preliminary information indicates the pursuit ended at 159th St. and Bordeulac St., near the Butler and Sedgwick county line, when the 21-year-old male driver wrecked the truck. He exited and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood. Multiple deputies pursued him on foot. The man then got into a large, white, unoccupied moving truck and attempted to drive southbound. The deputies approached the truck and a deputy deployed a taser with limited effect. He continued driving south a short distance in the direction of a deputy who fired one round, striking the subject. The shot was fired just before 3 p.m.

The truck continued forward crashing into a garage, and coming to rest on the front porch of a house. Deputies began life-saving measures. EMS responded and transported the man to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident. Once the investigation concludes, the findings will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Southside Slugfest | Royals Hold On vs. White Sox
Next article
Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/11/2023
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttp://www.sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2020 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Latest News

Stay Connected

506FansLike
115FollowersFollow
277FollowersFollow

🎙 95.5 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 1570/94.1 KNDY

View Calendar

🎙 KD COUNTRY 94

View Calendar

🎙 Z-96.3 THE LAKE

View Calendar

🎙 1530/102.5/106.7 KQNK

View Calendar

🗓 EVENTS CALENDAR

View Calendar
- Advertisement -

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

FCC ONLINE PUBLIC FILES

Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio