The Sports Ticket 9-13-23 SOREN PETRO-810 WHB-TALKING CHIEFS

Soren joins us to talk Chiefs football. The new Chris Jones reworked 1 year deal, what went wrong in week 1, a look ahead to the Jaguars, plus the struggles at WR and in short yardage situations. 
