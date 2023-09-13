The Sports Ticket 9-13-23 SOREN PETRO-810 WHB-TALKING CHIEFS

Soren joins us to talk Chiefs football. The new Chris Jones reworked 1 year deal, what went wrong in week 1, a look ahead to the Jaguars, plus the struggles at WR and in short yardage situations.
- Advertisement -
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright © Dierking Communications, Inc. d.b.a. Sunflower State Radio