Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 9/11/2023

Marysville City Council met Monday and approved moving forward with an executive search firm from Texas in advertising for and contracting with a new city administrator. Austin St. John submitted his resignation at the last meeting, effective October 7, as he is taking a similar position at Mulvane, Kan. The agreement calls for a not to exceed price of $26,000, with perhaps another $2,000 in advertising costs.

Chamber & Main Street advised that Black Squirrel Night is planned Thursday, October 26, small business Saturday on November 25, and Christmas Opening Saturday, December 2.

Resolutions were passed for nuisance properties at 900 N 8th, 507 Walnut, and 203 S 4th, with hearings held for 1009 North, and 708 Calhoun.

A bid from CES Group for $22,000 for design and bid services for access sidewalks and a concrete apron at the concession area at Lakeview Sports Complex was tabled for further information, with concern as to the cost. Approval was given for purchase of a new truck for the street department, with the low bid of $51,000 from Nordhus Motors.

- Advertisement -

Councilman Todd Frye opened discussion as to allowing overflow camping sites along S. 7th Street on city owned property. No decisions were made, with comments that perhaps city park could be extended to include the area.

Appointments were approved for the Koester House Museum Board – Karen Hughes; Rachel Frye; Michelle Whitesell; Sharon Kessinger; and Ralph Balaun from September 2023 thru December 2025.