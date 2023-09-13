The Jayhawker Podcast

Kwinton Lassiter

Sunflower State Radio
By Sunflower State Radio

Today on the Jayhawker Podcast, Greg Gurley and Wayne Simien talk to Kwinton Lassiter about the legacy of the Lassiter family and Kansas Football.  You’ll hear the inside story of giving his interception ball to his brother Kwamie Lassiter Jr., and we’ll talk to him about the Jayhawks 2-0 start to the 2023 football season.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

