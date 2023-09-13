Kansas News

Governor Kelly Announces 27 Cities to Receive $22M for Highway Improvements

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 27 cities across Kansas will receive a total of $22 million for projects to improve intersections and state highways extending through cities as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

“My administration is committed to preserving and improving Kansas highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects where they can do the most good,” said Governor Kelly. “Thanks to our increasingly solid financial footing at the state and federal levels, Kansas is finding ways to solve problems and bring resources directly to communities across the state.”

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding for this selection cycle due to additional federal funds coming to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL). The program will provide $5.1 million in state fiscal year 2025 and $16.9 million in state fiscal year 2026.

Both federal and state funds are designated for the CCLIP program. Local matching funds are required based on city population.

In total for this CCLIP cycle, KDOT received 60 applications requesting $53 million.

“Pooling resources is an excellent way for cities to maximize the benefits of additional funding for local transportation investments,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “Investing in highways that also serve as city streets is a huge benefit to communities to improve safety and create a better environment for business activity.”

CCLIP projects can be submitted in three categories: Surface Preservation, which involves maintenance work such as resurfacing; Pavement Restoration, which includes full-depth pavement replacement and possibly drainage issues; and Geometric Improvement, which addresses turn lanes, intersection improvements, or modifications to lane configurations.

For the state fiscal year 2025, the city, category, and amount awarded CCLIP funds include:

  • Abilene – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Atchison – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Colby – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Council Grove – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Emporia – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Harper – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Larned – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Leavenworth – Surface Restoration, $400,000
  • Lyons – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Stockton – Pavement Restoration, $700,000
  • Winfield – Surface Preservation, $400,000

For the fiscal year 2026, the city, category, and amount awarded CCLIP funds include:

  • Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000
  • Ellsworth – Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000
  • Emporia – Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000
  • Fort Scott – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000
  • Girard – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000
  • Hoisington – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000
  • Lakin – Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000
  • Meade – Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000
  • Ness City – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000
  • Pittsburg – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000
  • Russell – Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000
  • Sedan – Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000
  • Wamego – Pavement Restoration, $650,000
  • Westwood – Pavement Restoration, $400,000
  • Yates Center – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

A map of these CCLIP projects is available here.

