Governor Kelly Announces 27 Cities to Receive $22M for Highway Improvements

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 27 cities across Kansas will receive a total of $22 million for projects to improve intersections and state highways extending through cities as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation’s City Connecting Link Improvement Program (CCLIP).

“My administration is committed to preserving and improving Kansas highways by investing transportation dollars in the projects where they can do the most good,” said Governor Kelly. “Thanks to our increasingly solid financial footing at the state and federal levels, Kansas is finding ways to solve problems and bring resources directly to communities across the state.”

KDOT was able to increase CCLIP funding for this selection cycle due to additional federal funds coming to Kansas as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL). The program will provide $5.1 million in state fiscal year 2025 and $16.9 million in state fiscal year 2026.

Both federal and state funds are designated for the CCLIP program. Local matching funds are required based on city population.

In total for this CCLIP cycle, KDOT received 60 applications requesting $53 million.

“Pooling resources is an excellent way for cities to maximize the benefits of additional funding for local transportation investments,” said Transportation Secretary Calvin Reed. “Investing in highways that also serve as city streets is a huge benefit to communities to improve safety and create a better environment for business activity.”

CCLIP projects can be submitted in three categories: Surface Preservation, which involves maintenance work such as resurfacing; Pavement Restoration, which includes full-depth pavement replacement and possibly drainage issues; and Geometric Improvement, which addresses turn lanes, intersection improvements, or modifications to lane configurations.

For the state fiscal year 2025, the city, category, and amount awarded CCLIP funds include:

Abilene – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Atchison – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Colby – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Council Grove – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Emporia – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Harper – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Larned – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Leavenworth – Surface Restoration, $400,000

– Surface Restoration, $400,000 Lyons – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Stockton – Pavement Restoration, $700,000

– Pavement Restoration, $700,000 Winfield – Surface Preservation, $400,000

For the fiscal year 2026, the city, category, and amount awarded CCLIP funds include:

Clay Center – Surface Preservation, $400,000

– Surface Preservation, $400,000 Ellsworth – Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,100,000 Emporia – Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,200,000 Fort Scott – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000 Girard – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000 Hoisington – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000 Lakin – Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,400,000 Meade – Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,300,000 Ness City – Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,100,000 Pittsburg – Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000

– Geometric Improvement, $1,500,000 Russell – Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,000,000 Sedan – Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000

– Pavement Restoration, $1,250,000 Wamego – Pavement Restoration, $650,000

– Pavement Restoration, $650,000 Westwood – Pavement Restoration, $400,000

– Pavement Restoration, $400,000 Yates Center – Pavement Restoration, $1,500,000

A map of these CCLIP projects is available here.