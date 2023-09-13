Emergency bridge repair to begin next week in Washington County

Beginning Tuesday, September 19, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin an emergency bridge repair in Washington Co. The bridge is located on K-148 over the Little Blue River, about 4.5 miles south of U.S. 36.

A temporary traffic signal will direct one 11-foot lane of traffic through construction at a reduced speed. Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 10 minutes.

Reece Construction Co., of Salina is the prime contractor and has scheduled this $280,085 project to be completed in late October, weather permitting.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.