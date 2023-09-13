1516 – WOTUS Changes…Picking Pharmaceuticals

Changes to WOTUS and I-9 Forms

Reducing Weed Spread

Generic Versus Brand-name

00:01:05 – Changes to WOTUS and I-9 Forms: Beginning today’s show is K-State law professor Roger McEowen with recent changes impacting agricultural law. He discusses amendments to the Waters of the United States and revisions to I-9 forms.

EPA Finalizes Amendments to WOTUS Rule

- Advertisement -

Revised Form I-9 Blog

Washburnlaw.edu/waltr

00:12:05 – Reducing Weed Spread: K-State weed management specialist, Sarah Lancaster, continues the show by sharing a few things producers should think about for weed control this time of year.

Weed Management Practices

Self-guided Tours of Herbicide Evaluation Plots

War Against Weeds

00:23:05 – Generic Versus Brand-name: The Beef Cattle Institute’s Ask the Experts concludes today’s show. K-State’s Brad White, Bob Larson and Brian Lubbers converse about generic versus brand name pharmaceuticals.

ksubci.org

Survey: A group of undergraduate students in the College of Agriculture here at K-State are collecting listener data from Agriculture Today for a class project. If you have time and are willing please feel free to take the survey at the link below.

Link to undergraduate survey on Agriculture Today

Baiting and Feeding Forum: ksoutdoors.com

Celebrate Ag Day: ag.k-state.edu, Interview

Seed to Saw Open House: Kansasforests.org

Send comments, questions or requests for copies of past programs to ksrenews@ksu.edu.

Agriculture Today is a daily program featuring Kansas State University agricultural specialists and other experts examining ag issues facing Kansas and the nation. It is hosted by Shelby Varner and distributed to radio stations throughout Kansas and as a daily podcast.

K‑State Research and Extension is a short name for the Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, a program designed to generate and distribute useful knowledge for the well‑being of Kansans. Supported by county, state, federal and private funds, the program has county Extension offices, experiment fields, area Extension offices and regional research centers statewide. Its headquarters is on the K‑State campus in Manhattan