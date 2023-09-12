1515 – Blister Beetles…Changing Dairy Herd

Blister Beetles

Seed to Saw Open House

Switching Dairy Cows

00:01:05 – Blister Beetles: Starting the show is K-State crop entomologist, Jeff Whitworth, with information about blister beetles and the dangers they create for humans and livestock.

Blister Beetles in Kansas

00:12:05 – Seed to Saw Open House: Ryan Armburst and Jason Hartman from the Kansas Forest Service continue the show by previewing Kansas Forest Service’s Seed to Saw Open House and what attendees can participate in.

Seed to Saw Open House Event

Kansas Forest Service Events

00:23:05 – Switching Dairy Cows: To conclude the show is K-State dairy specialist Mike Brouk as he says now may be a good time to switch out cows that are 150 days or more open with replacement heifers because of current cull prices and an improving milk market.

