Z-96.3 The Lake & KD Country 94 Top 10 Songs This Week For 9/4-9/10

Z-96.3 The Lake and KD Country 94 will release the top 10 songs each Monday for the previous 7 days. Track the music, and catch your favorites on Z-96.3 The Lake or KD Country 94.
Report for September 4 – September 10, 2023
- Unstoppable by Sia
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- Forget Me by Lewis Capaldi
- Love Me Like I Am by For King and Country + Jordan Sparks
- Calmdown by Rema & Selena Gomez
- I’m Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha
- Everything I Love by Morgan Wallen
- Girl in Mine by Parmalee
- Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings) by Thomas Rhett
- Save Me The Trouble by Dan & Shay
- Watermelon Moonshine by Lainey Wilson
- God Game Me A Girl by Russell Dickerson
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Stars Like Confetti by Dustin Lynch
- Try That In A Small Town by Jason Aldean
- Can’t Have Mine by Dylan Scott
