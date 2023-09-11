Professional Sports

Tonight’s White Sox vs. Royals Game Postponed

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

CHICAGO – Tonight’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader tomorrow starting at 3:40 p.m. CT. The second game will begin approximately 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener, but not before 6:40 p.m. Parking lots and gates will open tomorrow at 2:40 p.m.

Fans with tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to tomorrow’s (September 12) originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. contest can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for tonight’s game (September 11). Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.

