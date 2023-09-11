Kansas Travels to Reno for First Road Trip at Nevada

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off a 2-0 start to the 2023 season, Kansas football will make its first road trip of the season to Nevada on Saturday to take on the Wolfpack at Mackay Stadium in Reno. Kickoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Wolfpack will be the first in the series history, and it will be Kansas’ first road trip to the Pacific time zone since Sept. 7, 2002 (at UNLV). The Jayhawks are 13-4-1 all-time against current members of the Mountain West Conference.

Kansas enters its matchup with Nevada with a 2-0 record for the second-straight season and first time since 2008-09. The Jayhawks are coming off a 34-23 victory over Illinois on Sept. 8, in which Kansas put up 539 yards of total offense including 262 yards on the ground. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels made his season debut completing 21-of-29 for 277 yards and two touchdowns, while junior running back Devin Neal rushed for 120 yards on just 10 carries for a touchdown.

Nevada is in its second year under head coach Ken Wilson and has fallen to 0-2 to start the 2023 season following losses to Idaho (33-6, Sept. 9) and USC (66-14, Sept. 2). Nevada has lost 12 straight games entering Saturday night’s game with Kansas.

Through two games in 2023, the Kansas offense has been as advertised, averaging 530 yards per game, while converting 63% (15-of-24) of third downs. The Jayhawks have scored on 100% (11-of-11) of its trips to the red zone entering Saturday.

Defensively, Kansas has held opponents to 20 points per game, while reaching the quarterback seven times through two games. Against Illinois, Kansas recorded six sacks, the most by a Jayhawk team in a single game since 2009. The Jayhawks have also forced four interceptions through two games, including two by senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter, which is the most in the Big 12 Conference and the sixth most nationally.

Following Saturday night’s matchup with Nevada, the Jayhawks will return home to host BYU for the Cougars’ first game as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The game will be the second in the series history as the two teams last met in the Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Dec. 25, 1992. The Jayhawks came out victorious in that game, winning 23-20.