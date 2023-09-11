Kansas Department of Agriculture Boards to Meet Sept. 15

Several advisory boards which serve to guide the work of the Kansas Department of Agriculture will meet on Friday, September 15, at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. The meetings will be held on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, and are open to the public.

The boards which will meet on September 15 are:

Kansas Board of Agriculture

- Advertisement -

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kansas State Fair Administrative Office Boardroom

Contact: Auburn Wassberg, Auburn.B.Wassberg@ks.gov or 785-564-6799

Kansas Board of Animal Health

8:30 a.m. to noon

Prairie Pavilion conference room

Contact: Justin Smith, Justin.Smith@ks.gov or 785-564-6601

Kansas Marketing Advisory Board

1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Prairie Pavilion conference room

Contact: Russell Plaschka, Russell.Plaschka@ks.gov or 785-564-7466

State Conservation Commission

9:00 a.m. to noon

Cottonwood Court building: upstairs meeting room

Contact: Division of Conservation, kda.doc.@ks.gov or 785-564-6620

Individuals who have questions about any of the meetings can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 785-564-6700 for more information.

Persons who require special accommodations must make their needs known at least two days prior to the meeting.