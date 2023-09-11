Kansas Big 12 Opener vs. BYU Set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will host their Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m., with the game being televised on ESPN, the conference announced Monday.

The game will be the conference opener for both programs, and the first-ever Big 12 Conference game for BYU, who joined the league on July 1st after competing as an FBS Independent program since 2011. It will also be the second all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and the Cougars, who previously faced off in the Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day 1992. Kansas scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win that game, 23-20.

Kansas will appear on ESPN for the third time under third-year head coach Lance Leipold and second time in the regular season. The Jayhawks faced Arkansas last season in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, and hosted No. 3 Oklahoma on October 23, 2021 on ESPN.

Kansas is 2-0 on the year following a 34-23 victory over Illinois on September 8 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks return to action this Saturday, September 16, at Nevada, with kickoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT from Reno, Nevada. BYU is currently 2-0 following victories over Sam Houston and Southern Utah, and the Cougars travel to Arkansas on Saturday.

Fans interested in attending the Kansas vs. BYU game, which is the annual Family Day, can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.